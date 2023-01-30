Prep Notebook | Conference basketball races nearing the finish line

Shane Hawkins' Carterville Lions clinched at least a share of the River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division crown Friday night with a 61-40 win at Anna-Jonesboro.

RIVER-TO-RIVER CONFERENCE

The Orange and Blue presently stand 19-5 overall, 7-0 in the league, with only one conference game remaining - Feb. 16 at Pinckneyville.

The Panthers have played two fewer league games (4-1) and must win a home game with Anna-Jonesboro this Friday; win at Nashville on Feb. 10; and then beat the Lions in the regular season finale to earn a share of the title.

That is no small task.

The Panthers, however, have won nine straight games, including an impressive 50-41 win over state-ranked Teutopolis. The boys from Perry County are now 22-3 overall and will be a tough out in the Class 2A postseason as will the Lions.

The defending state champion Nashville Hornets (15-11 overall and 3-3 in league play) must settle for the role of spoiler when it comes to the conference standings. They can eliminate arch rival, Pinckneyville, from the league race on Feb. 10.

Turning to the Ohio, it's pretty much a two-team race between Herrin and Massac County with Harrisburg still in the hunt. Herrin and Massac County are both 5-1 in the league.

The Tigers (22-2 overall) have three of their four remaining league games at home. They host Murphysboro on Friday; play at West Frankfort; host Massac County; and then host Harrisburg.

The Patriots (20-4 overall) will host Harrisburg on Friday, travel to Harrisburg; host Benton; and complete the regular season at West Frankfort.

The Bulldogs (11-10 overall) play at Massac County; travel to Benton; host Murphysboro; and finish up at Herrin.

SOUTH SEVEN CONFERENCE

The Mount Vernon Rams have the upper hand with three league games remaining. The Rams are perfect within the conference at 7-0 and stand 17-7 overall.

Centralia, sporting a 19-4 overall record, have a slim shot. They are 5-2 in league play. They play at Marion on Friday, host Carbondale, and wrap up with a match at Belleville Althoff.

Carbondale is mathematically alive with a 4-3 record, but must win all three of its remaining conference games against Althoff, Centralia and Mount Vernon and hope that Mount Vernon loses all three of its remaining games.

Marion is out of the league race at 3-4 as are Althoff and Cahokia (each 1-6).

BLACK DIAMOND CONFERENCE

The Vienna Eagles (23-3 overall) have put themselves in a great position to win the West Division at 9-0 in league play. They have only three league games remaining, hosting Johnston City on Friday; Christopher on Feb. 10 and travelling to Goreville on Feb. 11.

Goreville (15-7 overall) has only played five league games and are 4-1 within the conference. They will likely need to win out to have a shot at first place. The boys from Johnson County travel to Johnston City on Tuesday; host Christopher on Friday; host Zeigler-Royalton on Feb. 7; play at Sesser-Valier on Feb. 10; host Vienna on Feb. 11; host Johnston City on Feb. 14 and travel to Trico on Feb. 16.

Johnston City (14-10 overall) is also in the thick of it at 6-1 in the conference. They have a home and road game left with Goreville; a road game at Vienna, a road game at Christopher; and road game at Sesser-Valier.

Carmi-White County (18-4 overall) is atop the BDC East at 5-0. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Edwards County on Tuesday; at Flora on Friday; at Eldorado next Tuesday; host Hamilton County on Feb. 10; and host Fairfield on Feb. 17.

Flora (15-8 overall) is the best bet to push Carmi-White County for the title with a 5-1 league mark. Eldorado (14-8 overall) is trying to stay in the hunt at 4-2 in the league.

SOUTH EGYPTIAN CONFERENCE

It's a two-team race in this league. Agape Christian (22-6 overall) is 7-0 in the league. Meridian (15-9 overall) is 5-0 in the conference. The two square off against one another at Meridian on Feb. 10. That game will likely determine the league champ.

GREATER EGYPTIAN CONFERENCE

The Crab Orchard Trojans are a perfect 5-0 in the league and stand 16-2 overall. Norris City-Omaha-Enfield (16-9 overall) has one loss in league play at 6-1.

Crab Orchard bested the Cardinals, 58-48, in tournament play this past Saturday. and cruised past them 60-39, in league play last November.

RIVER-TO-RIVER GIRLS

Nashville (17-10 overall) is a perfect 6-0 in the Mississippi Division with two games left to play in the league. Pinckneyville (14-10 overall) still has a shot at tying them at 5-1 in the league. The two were scheduled to play one another Tuesday in Nashville.

In the Ohio, Benton (20-8 overall) is trying to lock this down with an 8-0 mark in the league. Massac County (19-5 overall) is more than two games back in the race at 5-2. Harrisburg (20-6 overall) has a 4-3 mark in the conference.

SOUTH SEVEN CONFERENCE

Mount Vernon (21-5 overall) has a safe three-game lead in the battle for first place at 7-0. Marion (13-14 overall) follows at 5-3. The Rams would have to lose all three of their remaining league games and the Wildcats would have to win both of theirs to force a tie. The same could be said for Belleville Althoff (16-7) as the Crusaders also have three league losses.

BLACK DIAMOND CONFERENCE

The Christopher Bearcats (23-1 overall) are a perfect 7-0 in the West Division and have only one league game remaining. Vienna (15-10) and Goreville (21-6) each have two league losses.

In the East Division, Edwards County (24-3 overall) is 7-1 in the league and has a two-game lead on Hamilton County (20-6 overall) at 5-3. Eldorado (16-9 overall) is also 5-3 in the conference.

OTHERS

Meridian (14-9 overall) is atop the South Egyptian Conference with an unblemished 4-0 mark and Pope County (18-6 overall) is a perfect 7-0 within the Greater Egyptian Conference.

THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS

Longtime Massac County High School boys basketball coach Joe Hosman's grandson, Graham, is battling a life-threatening illness and Hosman reached out through social media over the weekend to ask Southern Illinoisans to pray for the youngster.

Several local schools donned blue shirts Monday in support of Graham. Massac's school colors are red, white and blue.