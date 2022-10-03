Prep Notebook | Fall sports winding down soon

We're heading down the home stretch in our fall sports season. Here is a quick breakdown on which teams are faring well to date:

FOOTBALL

The Black Diamond Conference is a three-team race between two undefeated teams in Carmi-White County and Johnston City, as well as 5-1 Sesser-Valier. This week, the 6-0 Bulldogs of Carmi-White County play host to 2-4 Eldorado, while the Indians travel to Sesser. The Red Devils must win and hope JC beats Carmi-White County next week to have a shot at the title.

In the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference, there is another three-team race that has developed. Both Murphysboro and Benton are 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the league. Harrisburg is 4-2 overall, 2-1 in the league. The Bulldogs travel to Murphysboro on Friday and must win to still have a shot at a piece of the league title.

The Rangers play at Massac County in what should translate to a win. The big showdown will be the following week (Oct. 14) when Benton plays host to Murphysboro.

In the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference, Carterville is a perfect 6-0 overall and stands 3-0 in the league with just one game left to play in the conference and that would be Oct. 14 against the 2-4 (0-2) Pinckneyville Panthers. The game is set for Carterville.

Both Du Quoin and Nashville must win its remaining league games and hope the Panthers can pull a major upset in order to share a piece of the league crown.

Moving on to the South Seven Conference, the Mount Vernon Rams have clearly been the surprise of the season with an overall record of 5-1 (3-0 in the league) after three consecutive winless seasons.

This week, the Rams play host to Cahokia and will wrap up league play next week at home against arch rival, Centralia.

The Orphans are also 5-1 overall, 3-0 in the league. They host 3-3 (1-2) Marion this week before travelling to Mount Vernon next week for what is likely the South Seven Conference championship game.

The Wildcats cannot win the league this season and are just hoping to right the ship in order to qualify for the playoffs yet again.

VOLLEYBALL

The Black Diamond Conference West Division is paced by Trico with a perfect 6-0 mark to date. The Pioneers are a stunning 20-0 overall.

Christopher, 5-1 in the league and 15-12 overall, is the closest team to Trico. The Bearcats fell at home to the Pioneers last week and will have to beat Trico on its home floor to have a shot at winning the league title. Goreville and Johnston City are both 2-2 in the league.

In the BDC East, there is no unbeaten team. Edwards County has a half game lead over Fairfield and Hamilton County with a 5-1 league record. The Lions are 18-9 overall. The Mules and Foxes are each 4-1 in the conference. Both are also 18-5 overall. Carmi-White County is a somewhat distant fourth at 4-3 in the BDC East.

In the River-to-River Conference, Massac County is running away with the Ohio Division title with a perfect 7-0 mark to go along with a 20-5 overall record. Murphysboro and Benton each stand two-and-half games back at 4-2 in the league. The Red Devils are 16-8-1 overall while the Rangerettes are 10-9 overall.

In the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference, Carterville and Nashville are each 4-1 in the conference and will play one another Thursday in Carterville. Overall, the Hornettes are 21-4 and the Lions are 18-6. Pinckneyville is one-half game behind the leaders at 3-1. The Panthers are 11-6 overall.

In South Seven Conference play, the Marion Wildcats are in cruise control at the moment at 5-0 in the league and 18-7 overall. Belleville Althoff is 3-1 with the one league coming at the hands of Marion. The Crusaders are 15-11 overall. Centralia is 3-3 in the conference and 12-8 overall.

BOYS GOLF

The Benton Rangers placed first last week at the Carbondale Class 2A Regional and were a favorite Monday to win the Waterloo Sectional and advance to the state meet in Bloomington.

In Class 1A, the Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats laid claim to the West Frankfort Regional championship and was expected to contend for the Effingham Sectional crown Monday.

GIRLS GOLF

The Massac County Patriots romped past the competition at the Anna-Jonesboro Regional last week and was set to compete for the Salem Sectional title Monday. Coach Mallory McVey's squad has played extremely well all season. Junior Elise Coakley has led the way. She was medalist at both the River-to-River Conference and A-J Regional meets.

CROSS COUNTRY

The regional meet is set for both boys and girls and hosted by Harrisburg High School at Southeastern Illinois College on Saturday, Oct. 22. The top teams and individuals will advance to the Benton Sectional (city park) on Saturday, Oct. 29. State meet is scheduled for Nov. 5 at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

GIRLS TENNIS

There is no regional in girls tennis. There is one postseason invitational that can result in state tournament qualification. Herrin will again host the sectional here in Southern Illinois. Matches are played at the complex on Bandyville Road complex east of the high school.

The meet gets underway Friday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. and concludes Saturday, Oct, 15. Expected to compete will be tourney favorite Carbondale, as well as Benton, Marion, Carmi-White County, Fairfield, Mount Carmel, Mount Vernon, Vienna, Waterloo Gibault, Waterloo and the host Tigers.

BOYS SOCCER

Belleville Althoff is hosting the Class 1A Sectional. Local schools competing include: Massac County, Murphysboro and Pinckneyville. Others are: Columbia, Freeburg, Mount Carmel, Salem, Trenton-Wesclin, Valmeyer, Waterloo Gibault and Althoff.

In the Class 2A Bethalto Sectional, local schools include: Anna-Jonesboro, Carbondale, Carterville, Centralia, Harrisburg, Marion and Mount Vernon. Other schools competing are: Mascoutah, Olney and Waterloo.

The sectional finals are held Oct. 18-21 with the state meet to follow the next week.