Prep Notebook | Golf may be over, but there are plenty of fall sports left

Both the girls and boys golf seasons are now in the books. Congratulations to the Benton boys for placing second in the Class 2A State Tournament and to the Massac County girls for finishing sixth in Class 1A.

The Rangers finished with a two-day total of 606, or three strokes back of St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago - a private school. It marked the second straight year St. Ignatius finished ahead of Benton.

Individually, River Stilley placed third overall for Benton at 144 - two strokes back of first, while Cy Norman of the Rangers was fifth at 146 despite shooting under par Saturday.

Kash Cantrell of Benton was 26th at 155. Ian Davis of Carbondale and Nick Melvin of Benton tied with three others for 53rd place at 161. Luke Melvin of the Rangers tied for 69th at 165 and Jeremiah Kay of Benton tied for 76th overall at 169.

At the Class 1A boys state tournament, no Southern Illinois teams qualified, but three individuals competed in the finals.

Parker Renken of Nashville finished seventh overall with a two-day score of 152. Aidan McFadden of Anna-Jonesboro tied for 45th with a total of 165 and West Frankfort's Ben Herron placed 49th at 166.

The Lady Patriots of Massac County shot a two-day total of 705, which was 105 strokes behind the first-place Mount Carmel Golden Aces.

Chananya Domethong of Centralia was fourth overall with a two-day total of 147 - 10 strokes off the leader, Madelyn Young of Mount Carmel, who finished at 137.

Frankie Nicholes of Harrisburg was 18th at 155. Elise Coakley of Massac County was 35th at 164. Josie Walker of Massac County, was 46th overall at 172. Hannah Heine of Massac County was 63rd at 187. Katie Frazine, also of Massac County, was 71st at 189.

VOLLEYBALL

As the regular season winds down, there are two key matches in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference this week. Nashville will host Pinckneyville on Tuesday and the Panthers will then host first-place Carterville on Thursday. Any of the three schools could win the league title outright and there could even be a three-way tie for first. Stay tuned.

Another key match Tuesday features the Christopher Bearcats, representing the West Division of the Black Diamond Conference. The Bearcats have one league loss and travel to Trico to face the undefeated Pioneers. Trico handed Christopher its lone league loss at Christopher earlier this season. Can the Bearcats return the favor and force a tie?

In the BDC East, both Fairfield and Edwards County stand 6-1 in league play while the Hamilton County Foxes are one game back at 5-2. Fairfield was scheduled to travel to Edwards County Monday in a showdown for first. The Foxes need to win out and hope that Edwards County can win on its home floor against the Mules.

Marion is atop the South Seven Conference race at 5-0, but still has five matches left to play, including two meetings with Carbondale this week, Mount Vernon and Belleville Althoff.

FOOTBALL

This week marks Week 8 for high school football in Illinois. So, the regular season will be done and over with in less than two weeks. There are a handful of key games this Friday.

Johnston City and Carmi-White County - who are both a spotless 7-0 - will battle in JC with the Black Diamond Conference championship at stake.

Murphysboro will travel to Benton to take on the surging Rangers. Both teams are 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference. The winner Friday takes the conference crown. Benton is the defending champ.

In the Mississippi Division, Carterville would have to lose at home to PInckneyville and Nashville would have to win at home against Du Quoin for there to be a two-way tie for first between the Lions and Hornets.

And although the Panthers played valiantly in their loss to Nashville last week, their task is even more monumental this week.

It's a heck of a mess in the South Seven Conference, if the Centralia Orphans (3-1 in the league and 5-2 overall) lose on the road at Mount Vernon (2-2, 3-4) this week. If that were to happen, there could be a four-way tie for first between Marion, Mount Vernon, Centralia and the winner of Cahokia/Belleville Althoff.

Marion, Althoff, Mount Vernon and Cahokia are all 2-2 in the league.

CROSS COUNTRY

There is nearly two weeks left in the regular season before the regional meets get underway on Oct. 22. Harrisburg and Carterville host regionals on that date for both the boys and girls with Benton to host the sectional for both genders a week later on Oct. 29. The state meet is Nov. 5 in Peoria.

GIRLS TENNIS

The postseason gets going Friday afternoon in Herrin at the Harrison-Bruce Sports Complex on Bandyville Road. This Friday marks the preliminary round with Saturday set as the finals beginning at 10 a.m.

The top four in singles and doubles will advance to state. Local teams include: Herrin, Carbondale, Marion, Benton, and Vienna. Other teams participating are: Mount Vernon, Carmi-White County, Fairfield, Mount Carmel, Waterloo and Waterloo Gibault.

SOCCER

The Class 1A regionals are already underway with Murphysboro hosting a tourney. Semifinal matches are Wednesday with the championship match at 11 a.m. Saturday.

In Class 2A, Harrisburg will be hosting a regional next week.