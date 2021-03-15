Prep Notebook | Goreville's Helton believed basketball was more than trophies

Goreville’s Mike Helton always believed coaching went further than winning championship trophies.

Helton stepped away from his final game coaching the Goreville Lady Blackcats on Saturday after being confronted with a mixture of emotions. His emotions were less about him and more about his senior athletes playing in their final game of high school without a chance at a postseason.

Coaching in his 28th season, Helton understood what it required to win in the playoffs with five sectional titles, 11 regional titles and 15 conference titles under his belt. Mastering how to win 512 basketball games in his career only added to his legacy.

“Most years, even though we lost, we went into that last game with an opportunity to move on to a regional, sectional or state title,” Helton said. “It was a different set of emotions for those girls. Seeing their emotions probably impacted me more than my own did because it’s always a difficult moment when seniors are done.”

All three of Helton’s seniors in his final year were guards: Destani Bennett, Katie Benard and Miley Kwiatkowski. They were all a part of Goreville’s 2019-20 team that won a regional with a 22-11 record.