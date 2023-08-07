John Homan Prep Sports Reporter Follow John Homan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

CAIRO – The Cairo School District has a new athletic director.

Gregory Harris was hired this summer to try to revitalize a sagging athletic program at the school, which now houses less than 80 students.

“I love a challenge and I plan to bring a lot of passion to my job,” said Harris, who is originally from Chicago and graduated from Englewood High School in 1997. “I will work countless hours if needed because I want our student-athlete to be successful in life. That’s what is most important.”

Harris said there were only five sports teams at Cairo last year. Girls competed in volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter, and track in the spring. The boys only competed in basketball and track.

“The plan is to add baseball and softball this year,” Harris said. “Those are the two sports I enjoy the most and have coached. I feel it’s important to give our students another avenue from which to choose.”

Harris, who is 44, worked as a teacher’s aide for 11 years at neighboring Meridian. He coached both middle school and high school baseball and basketball there and was also on the coaching staff for girls basketball at Anna-Jonesboro. He has twin daughters attending school there now.

Harris is also an accomplished umpire, most recently working the Johnston City Softball Super-Sectional.

Harris said he realizes that rebuilding a once-vibrant athletic program at Cairo is a tall task, but one that he is committed to seeing through.

“Our biggest problem is our drop in enrollment over the years,” he said. “Our community doesn’t have as much to offer in the way of jobs as it once did. For that reason, a lot of people have forgotten about Cairo. I want to change that. I want to see us be successful in athletics again, and I want to build better citizens through athletics.”

FALL SPORTS GEARING UP

Monday marked the first official day of fall sports practices in our region. Football season starts in just a little over two weeks.

Golf, however, gets underway this week with Marion’s Kokopelli Golf Course the site of this year’s South Seven Conference preview meet for boys. Tee time is 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The South Seven girls preview is set for 3 p.m. next Monday, Aug. 14 at Greenview Golf Club in Centralia.

Look for our boys and girls golf preview articles later this week in The Southern.

For the most part, the boys soccer, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis and volleyball seasons are still a couple of weeks away like football.

Preview articles for those sports will run in the weeks ahead.

COACHING NEWS

Brandy Mieldezis is the new volleyball coach at Marion High School. She replaces Jaime Clark, who said she was only a temporary fix for that position. Brandy assisted Clark last year.

Look for a detailed article on Brandy in an article later this week in The Southern.

Trico is still hunting for its boys basketball coach after Michael Marks recently announced he was stepping down to devote full attention to his two police officer jobs.

Cairo is also searching to fill coaching vacancies for its winter and spring sports.

CONGRATS are in order for our newspaper’s two scholar-athletes of the year for 2022-23.

We hope you enjoyed reading about them.

From a list of solid candidates, we chose Haylee Lambert of Marion as our top female scholar-athlete and Ross Rider of Harrisburg as our top male scholar-athlete.

We wish both of them the best of luck as they continue on their path of academic excellence. Lambert will study business and accounting at the University of Illinois while Rider will be a pre-med major at the University of Evansville.