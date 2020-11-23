Prep Notebook | Harrisburg leads signing day with five baseball commits

The Harrisburg Bulldogs announced five senior baseball players have signed their National Letter of Intent via Twitter on Monday.

Noah Boon signed on at Southeastern Illinois College and Javier Beal signed on at Parkland Community College, while the trio of Ben Brombaugh, Colby Morse, and Krayton Morse are all heading to play at Lincoln Trail Community College.

“This is a very strong group,” said Bulldogs coach Jay Thompson. “These are kids that work hard and all had the ambition to play college baseball.”

Thompson noted his program’s great track record of having over 100 kids play college baseball.

Last season Harrisburg committed five players to Great Rivers Athletic Conference (GRAC) schools including Isaac Crabb (Wabash Valley), Connor Phalin (Southeastern), Nick Hunter (Rend Lake), Will Holland (JALC), and Will Gibbs (Olney Central).

“We are very well-represented,” Thompson said. “We have kids playing at several different schools. The GRAC might be the best junior baseball conference in the country.”

Thompson said he likes to discuss with his players their goals of playing in college. His word to his team is, “if you want to be this, then there are several things you need to do.”