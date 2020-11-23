Prep Notebook | Harrisburg leads signing day with five baseball commits

The Harrisburg Bulldogs announced five senior baseball players have signed their National Letter of Intent via Twitter on Monday.
Noah Boon signed on at Southeastern Illinois College and Javier Beal signed on at Parkland Community College, while the trio of Ben Brombaugh, Colby Morse, and Krayton Morse are all heading to play at Lincoln Trail Community College.
“This is a very strong group,” said Bulldogs coach Jay Thompson. “These are kids that work hard and all had the ambition to play college baseball.”
Thompson noted his program’s great track record of having over 100 kids play college baseball.
Last season Harrisburg committed five players to Great Rivers Athletic Conference (GRAC) schools including Isaac Crabb (Wabash Valley), Connor Phalin (Southeastern), Nick Hunter (Rend Lake), Will Holland (JALC), and Will Gibbs (Olney Central).
“We are very well-represented,” Thompson said. “We have kids playing at several different schools. The GRAC might be the best junior baseball conference in the country.”
Thompson said he likes to discuss with his players their goals of playing in college. His word to his team is, “if you want to be this, then there are several things you need to do.”
The trio heading to Lincoln Trail followed the advice of Thompson, who knows a thing or two about baseball with 910 career wins under his belt.
“I’m sure that group will enjoy playing together,” Thompson said. “The coolest thing about the kids last year and this year is that they’re all really good friends, so it doesn’t surprise me. They are a very talented group who will be able to contribute at the college level.”
Thompson believes he has a few players this upcoming season that will play collegiately one day. In the meantime, the longtime coach will enjoy his second favorite season aside from baseball — hunting season.
Massac County
The Lady Patriots announced senior McKinnley Korte is continuing her golf career at Union University in Jackson, Tenn.
Lily Conkle also signed to continue her golfing career at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn.
In softball, Macey Pierce signed her NLI with John A. Logan where she’ll play infield for the Lady Warriors. Her teammate Emma Austin also signed her NLI to play for Coach Kerri Blaylock at SIU this spring.
Carterville
Athletic Director Brett Diel went to Twitter on Nov. 19 to congratulate Kristen Jordan on her collegiate signing at Southeastern Illinois College where she will play softball. Diel made it known that SIC is getting a model student athlete with Kristen.
West Frankfort
The Redbirds made two college announcements on Nov. 13. Lexi McLaren signed with Rend Lake to play volleyball alongside Tyson Elko who signed to play golf following a stellar senior season.
FCHS recently named Elko its “Athlete of the Month” for his efforts in October. Elko capped off his four year career by winning the IHSA Class 1A Sectional championship on Oct. 13 which was his final match as a Redbird.
Murphysboro
Michele Shelton signed with Missouri Baptist University where she will play softball. Karlye Happold is continuing her education and softball career at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Johnston City
Mia Basenberg signed with Blackburn College where she will play softball.
Fairfield
Max Puckett signed with Olney Central College where he will play baseball.
