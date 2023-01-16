Prep Notebook | Herrin bowlers capture team, individual titles at regional

The Herrin Tigers captured the Mount Vernon Regional bowling title this past Saturday with a total of 6,286 pins. Sophomore Chase Lannom of the Tigers also won the individual title with a total of 1,380 pins over six games - 230-per-game average.

Coach Barry Hubbard's Herrin crew ran away from the field with the nearest challenger - Harrisburg - some 400-plus pins behind at 5,865. Placing third as a team was Carterville (5,708) and Mount Vernon was fourth (5,582). All four schools now advance to the Collinsville Sectional this Saturday.

Falling short of qualification were: Anna-Jonesboro, Massac County, Eldorado, Marion, Carbondale, Sparta, Trico and Webber Township.

Herrin's team is comprised of senior Lake Ward (1,274), sophomore Payton Martin (722), senior Logan Ventura (131), sophomore Nick Hubbard (1,270), sophomore Lex Garner (351), sophomore Turner Fish (1,158) and Lannom.

Harrisburg team members include: junior Noah Arnold (1,196), senior Matt Watson (802), senior Evan McDermott (1,269), senior Eli Fromm (776), senior Gabe Swearingen (171), sophomore Jonathan Carlton (185), junior Triton Kielhorn (487), and freshman Caleb Gore (969).

Carterville's team consists of sophomore Evan Flath (1,199), sophomore Cole Sims (1,262), senior Tyler Malone (268), freshman Parker Schoonover (1,099), sophomore David Lutchka (1,242), and freshman Ethan Pfeilschifter (638).

Mount Vernon's squad members are: freshman Trace Elliott (491), senior Hunter Schoenrock (1,301), freshman Brody Elliott (403), junior Matthew Williams (938), junior Gavin Sells (126), freshman Travin Elliott (1,127), junior Zryan Williams (1,058), and freshman Jeremiah Barker (138).

Advancing individuals in addition to Lannom and those bowlers on the top four teams include: sophomore Jonahan Williams of Eldorado (1,295), sophomore Chandler Buckingham of Marion (1,234), sophomore Gavin Moore of Anna-Jonesboro (1,220), junior Heath Ellis of Woodlawn (1,217), freshman Raymond Andrews of Webber Township (1,209), senior Daden Moore of Anna-Jonesboro (1,179), sophomore Cal Ginger of Massac County (1,158), senior Carter Snowden of Carbondale (1,138), sophomore Gabe Rottman of Massac County (1,130), and junior Camden Bruner of Marion (1,119).

MID-WINTER HOOP RECORDS

As an abundance of mid-winter tournaments get underway this week throughout the region for both boys and girls, here is a brief breakdown on the leaders in the clubhouse with about a month to play before regionals commence:

Among girls teams, the Christopher Bearcats have the best overall record at 17-1. The Orange and Blue are also 4-0 in the Black Diamond Conference West Division.

The lone loss for the Cats came at the Benton Holiday Tournament to the host Rangerettes, an overtime thriller.

The Mount Vernon Lady Rams are 17-4, and by all accounts, are the best team in our region with convincing wins over virtually everyone. The Rams are undefeated in the South Seven Conference at 5-0.

Harrisburg checks in at 19-3 overall and is 4-1 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference. The Bulldogs have lost games to Mount Vernon, Benton and Salem.

Hamilton County is 17-4 overall, 4-1 in the BDC East Division, and has enjoyed another stellar season under head coach Clint Winemiller, but the Foxes have dropped three of their last four games with losses to Mount Vernon, Breese Central and Fairfield.

Two other teams most certainly worth noting are Massac County (13-5 overall and 3-2 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River) and Benton (14-8 overall, but 6-0 in the Ohio). The Rangerettes have played a stacked schedule this season.

On the boys side, Christ Our Rock Lutheran of Centralia, a Class 1A school, remains unbeaten at 17-0 and doesn't appear to have too many roadblocks in its path en route to a perfect regular season.

The Herrin Tigers, competing in Class 3A, moved to 17-1 overall after a doubleheader weekend sweep of Harrisburg and Mount Vernon. The latter was a battle of the River-to-River and South Seven conferences.

The Massac County Patriots are enjoying a strong season, as well at 16-2 as is Vienna at 18-2. Massac and Herrin have both beaten Vienna. Massac's losses are at the hands of Murphysboro and Herrin. And the Tigers' lone loss is at the hands of Massac.

The Pinckneyville Panthers have the best overall record in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference a 15-3, but are one game back of the Carterville Lions in the league standings. The Lions are unbeaten at 5-0 in the league and stand 14-4 overall, while the Panthers are 4-1 in the league.

Not to be overlooked are Centralia (14-4, but with two league losses to Mount Vernon), Mount Vernon (13-6 overall, but 6-0 in the league), and Crab Orchard (11-2). The Trojans have losses to Sparta and Wayne City.