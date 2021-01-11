Prep Notebook | IHSA meets with IDPH, potential volleyball in March

Southern Illinois volleyball coaches are remaining hopeful to begin team practices as soon as Feb. 15 according to the Illinois High School Association’s updated spring schedule.
Massac County’s Zach Miller and Marion’s Beth Mitacek anticipate a two-week grace period of practices if games begin on March 1, but like most things throughout the pandemic, everything remains in limbo.
“I’m itching to check my email every day to see if we receive any news from the IHSA on our season,” said Mitacek. “If we’re allowed to walk in on February 15, then two weeks would be enough time for us to get ready.”
The IHSA met virtually with the Illinois Department of Public Health on Jan. 6, to reintroduce recommended mitigations from the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC), as well as to seek understanding on any preliminary insight IDPH may have related to the return of sports.
The meeting included IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson, members of the IHSA staff, and Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) staff members speaking with IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Deputy Governor Jesse Ruiz, and IDPH Chief of Staff Justin DeWitt.
Big takeaways from Anderson and the IHSA are that they remain hopeful to play a basketball season during this academic year. Anderson didn’t rule out moving hoops into the spring or summer months, but added that it wouldn’t be fair to make multi-sport athletes choose between sports.
Regarding the status of spring sports, Anderson noted that many questions are unanswered because it remains to be seen how COVID-19 positivity rates will fare with vaccines available. The silver lining is that volleyball could go off on time because of its status as a “medium-risk” sport.
The IHSA also asked IDPH leadership to review the risk levels of all remaining sports, with consideration for lowering some sports from their current risk levels. All IHSA sports remain on pause at the moment.
“I know several of my girls have been playing on local volleyball club teams, which has been hard for their mental health,” said Mitacek, entering her third season coaching the Wildcats. “When the IHSA says ‘we hope’ or ‘think so’ on the status of playing, it’s tough to remain optimistic when sports keep getting pushed back.
“I have spring athletes that heard the same thing last year.”
Marion is hopeful to compete alongside Centralia, Belleville Althoff, and its rival Carbondale. Three schools Mitacek noted as teams to watch in the South Seven this year.
In the River-to-River Conference, Massac County’s Miller and the Lady Patriots had one number in mind for this season: 28. A goal in wins that if the program reached, would average out to 30 wins per year over the last decade.
“I just knew that with the schedule we put together for this season we would be competitive... I knew we would push for that 30,” said Miller. “This coaching staff saw an opportunity when we looked at the future of this program a decade ago. It turned into a goal because we knew we’d have a good window with good players that are both talented and close friends away from the court.”
The Lady Patriots have a talented returning senior class including Cali McCraw, who is the team's big middle-hitter standing at 6-foot-3. Joining her is three-year starter Madison Hammonds, Sidney Wilke, and Jenna Bunting, who recently signed to play softball at SIC.
Miller anticipates his team's season could be pushed back even further.
“The IHSA will more than likely push February 15 back to the beginning of March,” he said, regarding the beginning of spring practices. “We’re hoping that they’ll let us play our first game around March 15, but at least they sat down and had one conversation.
“Everything starts with the first conversation.”
Cobden hoop star verbally commits to Southwest Baptist
Cobden’s Noah Franklin announced on his personal Twitter account (@ncfranklin17) Saturday that he has verbally committed to play college basketball at Southwest Baptist University.
Franklin is nearing the CHS scoring record (Harold Blunt, 1,825 points, Class of 1979) with 1,529 career points heading into his senior season. The 6-foot-7 small forward also received attention from the Great Lakes Valley Conference and an offer from IUPUI.
