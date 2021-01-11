Prep Notebook | IHSA meets with IDPH, potential volleyball in March

Regarding the status of spring sports, Anderson noted that many questions are unanswered because it remains to be seen how COVID-19 positivity rates will fare with vaccines available. The silver lining is that volleyball could go off on time because of its status as a “medium-risk” sport.

The IHSA also asked IDPH leadership to review the risk levels of all remaining sports, with consideration for lowering some sports from their current risk levels. All IHSA sports remain on pause at the moment.

“I know several of my girls have been playing on local volleyball club teams, which has been hard for their mental health,” said Mitacek, entering her third season coaching the Wildcats. “When the IHSA says ‘we hope’ or ‘think so’ on the status of playing, it’s tough to remain optimistic when sports keep getting pushed back.

“I have spring athletes that heard the same thing last year.”

Marion is hopeful to compete alongside Centralia, Belleville Althoff, and its rival Carbondale. Three schools Mitacek noted as teams to watch in the South Seven this year.