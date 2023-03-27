The Illinois High School Association has revised its previous classifications based on school enrollments. The result?

Some schools that had been bumped up a class dropped back down to where they were before.

In our area, one of the beneficiaries is Carterville. The Lions were initially told that they would have to participate next year as a Class 3A school, putting them on the same playing field in the basketball postseason as Herrin, Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon and Centralia.

After the revised numbers, however, the cutoff between 2A and 3A was established at 656. And since Carterville’s enrollment is below that mark at 633, it’s back to 2A for the Lions.

“2A is way better than 3A,” said Carterville head coach Shane Hawkins. “Nothing about any of our sports programs screams 3A sports, but at least we feel we can be competitive in most sports, most of the time in 2A.”

Herrin, on the other hand, wasn’t as fortunate, positioned 14 students above the cutoff point at 670. The Tigers are now the fourth-smallest school in Class 3A.

“There is this belief that Herrin has 900-to-1,000 kids and that’s just not the case,” said Tigers head coach Sayler Shurtz. “We have consistently been at the lower end of 3A for the last few years. I believe we’re a 2A school competing with 3As. For us, there are only so many 3A schools that we can play here in our region, and we play them all.”

Shurtz said the higher classification also deters some 2A schools from playing Herrin because of the perception that Herrin is a big 3A school.

“In the end, we have to compete who we compete against,” the sixth-year coach said. “We schedule accordingly and hope that it will pay off in the long run.”

Salem is in a similar boat to Herrin with an enrollment of 678. Freeburg is actually the smallest 3A school.

CARBONDALE VACANCY

Carbondale High School Athletic Director Gwen Poore confirmed Saturday that she is once again on the hunt for a new varsity boys head basketball coach. She said Lee Nailon recently resigned.

“We thank Coach Nailon for his service here and wish him well,” Poore said. “We will post the position immediately because we have a young group returning to the team next year and want to take care of them the best we can, as quickly as we can by hiring a new coach.”

Poore said the pool of candidates may be limited as there is no teaching position at this time to attach with the coaching position. There were between 15 and 20 candidates for the job a year ago.

“That (no teaching vacancy) does make finding a replacement more challenging,” she said.