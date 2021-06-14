Prep Notebook | IHSA sports open further in move to Phase 5

There hasn’t been much normalcy in sports over the past school year, but the path back from COVID-19 seems to be approaching quickly.
In conjunction with the state moving to Phase 5 on June 11 as a part of the Restore Illinois plan, many IHSA sports and activities have greater autonomy in scheduling, as well as in hosting fans.
Transitioning to Phase 5 means that all IHSA sports can now schedule contests/meets with and against any other high school in the state, as well as with out-of-state opponents. There will also no longer be any spectator limitations and all IHSA host venues, indoor and outdoor, may host fans at full capacity.
And as many fans may have already noticed, masks are no longer required for student-athletes, coaches, and officials in low- and medium-risk outdoor sports.
This allows fans the opportunity to support their favorite baseball, softball, track and field teams during this week’s IHSA State Series.
Championship week
Monday’s baseball and softball Super-Sectionals could present state semifinal matchups to follow.
In Class 2A softball, Massac County took on Freeburg. The winner travels to face either Taylor Ridge or Buffalo (Tri-City) in the state semifinals at Peoria's Louisville Slugger Sports Complex on Wednesday.
In Class 1A baseball, Goreville faced Farina at the SIU Super-Sectional on Monday. The winner faces the winner of Kewanee and Mount Pulaski in the state semifinals at Normal (ISU) at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
In Class 2A baseball, Harrisburg took on Freeburg. The winner advances to face the winner of Ottawa and Normal at ISU at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Also this week, the boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University will be going on in Charleston. Class 1A schools begin competing at noon on Thursday and Class 2A schools also begin at noon on Friday. Fans can register at Athletic.net to follow along with live results.
All-State football nominees
The 2021 Champaign-Urbana News-Gazette's 85th All-State Football Team was announced on Monday with one local athlete making the secondary roster.
It was none other than Johnston City’s Austin Brown making the list at safety while many might only recognize his name as the Indians starting quarterback. The junior is a three-time all-conference defender who made the IHSFCA Class 2A All-State team and holds an offer from Illinois — one of eight Big Ten offers.
Earning their way onto the special mentions list was Benton quarterback Keegan Glover (junior), Nashville quarterback Cole Malawy (senior) and Centralia running back Mason Blakemore (senior).
Local hooper commits
Mount Vernon’s Quani Rudd announced on Twitter last Friday that he has committed to play basketball at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
The senior forward wrote in his tweet, “I am very excited to see what God and I can do with this one. I am very grateful for every single coach I have had up until this point and for the many people that have went out of their way to help me reach this goal.”
Rudd had more people to thank after capping off his first tweet with #GoCougars.
“I am also very grateful for the SIUE staff allowing me to come play for them. I'm excited for what the future holds!!!”
