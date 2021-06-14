Prep Notebook | IHSA sports open further in move to Phase 5

There hasn’t been much normalcy in sports over the past school year, but the path back from COVID-19 seems to be approaching quickly.

In conjunction with the state moving to Phase 5 on June 11 as a part of the Restore Illinois plan, many IHSA sports and activities have greater autonomy in scheduling, as well as in hosting fans.

Transitioning to Phase 5 means that all IHSA sports can now schedule contests/meets with and against any other high school in the state, as well as with out-of-state opponents. There will also no longer be any spectator limitations and all IHSA host venues, indoor and outdoor, may host fans at full capacity.

And as many fans may have already noticed, masks are no longer required for student-athletes, coaches, and officials in low- and medium-risk outdoor sports.

This allows fans the opportunity to support their favorite baseball, softball, track and field teams during this week’s IHSA State Series.

Championship week

Monday’s baseball and softball Super-Sectionals could present state semifinal matchups to follow.