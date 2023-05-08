Johnston City High School senior running back Isiah Watson was a focal part of an offense that propelled the Indians to a 12-1 overall record and a semifinal round appearance in the Class 2A state football playoffs.

Selected All-State, All-South and All-Conference, Watson was on our short list of candidates for Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year.

A few weeks ago, Watson announced that he would attend McKendree University on scholarship, along with several other local football standouts.

Always known as a high-character student-athlete, Watson again this past weekend demonstrated why he has that reputation.

At his school’s promenade Saturday, he was voted Prom King by the student body.

But instead of reveling in the recognition, Watson took another positive stride to adulthood by deferring the title to Linden Robertson, an autistic student with special needs.

Watson was more than glad to pass on his crown and sash to his classmate.

The act of generosity brought tears to the eyes of Linden’s mother, Becky.

“That’s typical of Isiah,” she said. “It was more important to Isiah to make the evening special for Linden than himself. And Linden couldn’t have been happier. He loved wearing that crown and sash all evening. It meant the world to him. And Isiah means the world to us.”

Job well done, Isiah.

HARRIS SOARS WITH MCKENDREE

Woodlawn High School graduate Lauren Harris enjoyed a successful start to her collegiate athletic career in softball at McKendree University this spring.

A freshman shortstop for the Bearcats, Harris was selected Player and Freshman Player of the Year, as well as First Team Great Lakes Valley All-Conference.

Harris led the league in slugging percentage at .753; runs batted in (31); runs scored (24); total bases (61); and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.167).

For the season, Harris accumulated 31 hits with eight doubles, two triples, and six homers in conference play. For the season, she had 62 hits with 54 runs batted in; 41 runs scored; 14 doubles; three triples; and eight homers in 137 at bats. She started all 43 games for McKendree. Three times, she was selected GLVC Player of the Week.

POSTSEASON TRACK AND SOCCER

The two sports take center stage this week with postseason action in girls track set for Thursday. Du Quoin will host the Class 1A sectional tournament, while Mascoutah will host Class 2A.

The top two in each event will advance to the state meet in Charleston next week. Or, those who place third or lower can still qualify for state by meeting the minimum state qualifying time or distance in a given event.

In girls soccer, Murphysboro will host the Class 1A regional with semifinal matches set for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. The regional title will be decided at 10 a.m. Saturday.