Prep Notebook | Jurich to coach at two schools

Call her Double Duty.
Herrin volleyball coach Karen Jurich will also become Murphysboro girls basketball coach Karen Jurich this fall, an arrangement that may surprise some but not her. She agreed to take the second coaching position at a second SIRR Ohio school last week.
“On the outside looking in, it’s probably a pretty unique situation,” she said Sunday night. “For me, it’s not that strange. It’s what I’ve done my whole life. My first teaching job was at Herrin when I was 21 years old. I was coaching JV volleyball there and JV basketball at Murphysboro.”
Jurich inherits a major task at Murphysboro. She is the program’s third coach in just over two calendar years. Webster McGuire ran the team the last two seasons before leaving after a 6-22 2019-20 that included an 0-10 SIRR Ohio mark.
What’s more, the JV team went 1-15 last year. There will be few shortcuts and few instant fixes for this program, but Jurich sounds like someone ready to embrace what could be a painful early process.
A 1984 Murphysboro graduate, Jurich is hoping to attract athletes from other sports to join the program.
“I feel like I can get in there and change the culture a bit, and get some of the athletes out,” she said. “I’m very familiar with the girls; I coached a lot of them in sixth grade volleyball years ago when my daughter was on the team.
“I’ve had success turning some programs around. It’s important not to try to change too much at once. I need kids to buy into my system and make it attractive to younger players who might want to come out. The goal is to be competitive.”
Blake DeRocher actually replaced McGuire for about a month in the spring, but resigned in late May. Four months later, the Red Devils finally have their new coach, assuming that a season can be played.
For those who question if Jurich can serve two masters, she has a ready response.
“A parent can love two kids,” she said. “I’ve talked to the volleyball and basketball teams. They don’t have a problem with it and they’re the group that counts.”
GORDON RETURNS
Murphysboro announced a second coaching hire last week, and it brought back Apryl Gordon to fill the volleyball spot that she left after going 16-11 in 2019.
Ally Junge took the job in the summer but resigned weeks later, leaving the program without a coach until Gordon agreed to return. She was an assistant coach under long-time head coach Mike Layne until he departed in March 2019. Layne will run the Pinckneyville program in the spring.
IHSA DESTINATIONS
The IHSA has announced regional and sectional sites for fall sports. In boys golf, West Frankfort, Okawville, Waterloo Gibault and Mount Carmel will host 1A regionals on Oct. 6. Mount Vernon will be the site of a 2A regional that same day.
Carbondale, Waterloo Gibault and Mount Carmel are 1A girls regional sites on Oct. 7, and Marion will play host to a 2A regional that day. Sectional sites for 1A and 2A golf haven’t yet been determined.
In cross country, Hamilton County gets to host a 1A regional on Oct. 24, as does a second area school yet to be named. Belleville Althoff will hold a sectional on Halloween weekend.
Highland will be the site of a 2A regional on Oct. 24, but the 2A sectional site hasn’t been decided yet.
Herrin will host a 1A girls tennis sectional on Oct. 16.
