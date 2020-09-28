Prep Notebook | Jurich to coach at two schools

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Call her Double Duty.

Herrin volleyball coach Karen Jurich will also become Murphysboro girls basketball coach Karen Jurich this fall, an arrangement that may surprise some but not her. She agreed to take the second coaching position at a second SIRR Ohio school last week.

“On the outside looking in, it’s probably a pretty unique situation,” she said Sunday night. “For me, it’s not that strange. It’s what I’ve done my whole life. My first teaching job was at Herrin when I was 21 years old. I was coaching JV volleyball there and JV basketball at Murphysboro.”

Jurich inherits a major task at Murphysboro. She is the program’s third coach in just over two calendar years. Webster McGuire ran the team the last two seasons before leaving after a 6-22 2019-20 that included an 0-10 SIRR Ohio mark.

What’s more, the JV team went 1-15 last year. There will be few shortcuts and few instant fixes for this program, but Jurich sounds like someone ready to embrace what could be a painful early process.

A 1984 Murphysboro graduate, Jurich is hoping to attract athletes from other sports to join the program.