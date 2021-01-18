Prep Notebook | Local mid-winter basketball tournaments wiped out by pandemic

In every other basketball season that he could remember, Ron Winemiller would have spent Monday getting ready for his team’s opening game at the Benton Invitational Tournament.
But like everyone else in high school basketball in Illinois, Winemiller is dealing with the most unusual winter of his life. Instead of game-planning to stop, say, Sesser-Valier or Hamilton County in Benton’s BIT opener, he’s watching the days go by and wondering if he’ll get to coach any game this winter.
“This is a special week,” he said of mid-winter tournament week in Southern Illinois. “It’s one of those things you look forward to every year. I played in it and I’ve been able to coach in it. It will be different watching a movie on Saturday.”
In a normal year, Benton, West Frankfort, Sparta, Massac County, Nashville, Carmi-White County and Egyptian would be running boys tournaments. Carbondale, West Frankfort and Eldorado would host girls tournaments.
This is not a normal year, thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic dragging into a 10th month. Basketball hasn’t been played since last March, and even with recent trends opening up more possibilities across the board for Southern Illinois, the likelihood that gyms remain dark this winter remains high.
Winemiller and his coaching brethren admit to being frustrated that they aren’t getting to coach their players, but he did allow his mind to drift back to the days when he played at McLeansboro under coach Curt Reed.
“In the BIT, it was No. 1 Pinckneyville against No. 2 McLeansboro and the gym was already full when the bus got there at 5:15,” Winemiller said. “And recently, the last five or six years, it’s come down to us and Pinckneyville on the final night with the gym packed. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Winemiller still fondly remembers 2016, when the Rangers snapped a 20-year tournament drought by beating Pinckneyville for the tournament title. Benton also won the tourney in 2017 and shared the title with the Panthers in 2018.
Pinckneyville coach Bob Waggoner always says that he knows a lot more about his team when the tournament ends than he did when it started. Winemiller concurs.
“You play five games in six nights, and there’s always some kid who doesn’t play a lot that you have to use a lot in at least one game, so it tests your depth,” Winemiller said. “Winning on Monday is big in that tournament, that’s for sure.”
Decisions made
Two Carbondale football standouts made their college selections known over the weekend via social media.
Linebacker Will Bowlby is heading for Lake Forest College, an NCAA Division III school near Chicago. Bowlby was a leader in 2019 on a Terrier defense that made lots of big plays as their team shared the South Seven regular season title with Cahokia and Marion.
Quarterback Darius Ragland is going to Lindenwood University, an NCAA Division II institution in St. Charles, Mo. Ragland was one of the most dangerous players in Southern Illinois in 2019, but is expected to play as a defensive back in college.
Locals in college
Carbondale product Darius Beane made the highlight videos last week after canning a game-winning jumper on Jan. 12 in Northern Illinois’ 67-65 win over Akron.
Beane’s 20-footer from the top of the key with a second left capped a solid all-around game for the SIU transfer. Beane finished the night with six points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes.
On the season, Beane is averaging 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 12 games while also leading the team in assists (30) and steals (16).
In memorium
Former Marion P.A. voice Ron Joyner passed away on Jan. 12 in Evansville at the age of 73. Joyner announced Wildcats football and basketball games, as well as track and field meets, for more than 30 years.
The former treasurer for the city of Marion, Joyner left behind his wife of 43 years, three children, four grandchildren and two siblings. His funeral was held on Saturday.