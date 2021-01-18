Prep Notebook | Local mid-winter basketball tournaments wiped out by pandemic

In every other basketball season that he could remember, Ron Winemiller would have spent Monday getting ready for his team’s opening game at the Benton Invitational Tournament.

But like everyone else in high school basketball in Illinois, Winemiller is dealing with the most unusual winter of his life. Instead of game-planning to stop, say, Sesser-Valier or Hamilton County in Benton’s BIT opener, he’s watching the days go by and wondering if he’ll get to coach any game this winter.

“This is a special week,” he said of mid-winter tournament week in Southern Illinois. “It’s one of those things you look forward to every year. I played in it and I’ve been able to coach in it. It will be different watching a movie on Saturday.”

In a normal year, Benton, West Frankfort, Sparta, Massac County, Nashville, Carmi-White County and Egyptian would be running boys tournaments. Carbondale, West Frankfort and Eldorado would host girls tournaments.

This is not a normal year, thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic dragging into a 10th month. Basketball hasn’t been played since last March, and even with recent trends opening up more possibilities across the board for Southern Illinois, the likelihood that gyms remain dark this winter remains high.