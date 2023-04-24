Marion High School hosted a group recognition day last week where more than a dozen athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Following is a list of those senior Wildcats who are committed to play college sports this fall:

• Nehemiah Goodman, baseball, John A. Logan College

• Bailey Williams, Track & Field, McKendree University

• Kenley Ashmore, Softball, SIC

• Chase Banks, Soccer, Eureka College

• Jerzy Bittle, Basketball, JALC

• Talon Hance, Football, Missouri Baptist

• Abby Koerber, Forensics, SIC

• Cooper Thompson, Baseball, Kaskaskia College

• Brody Larson, Football, Illinois College

• Justus Lee, Baseball, Illinois College

• Maurice Marvin, Football, Lincoln University

• Haylie Nappier-Feth, Wrestling, McKendree University

• Gabby Shrum, Volleyball, SIC

• Sophie Shrum, Soccer, SEMO

• Maggie Lang, Tennis, SWIC

Marion High School Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky said he expects at least three more seniors to sign on the dotted line sometime this spring in addition to the 15 that have already committed.

They include: Evan Noelle (basketball); Jalen Elliott (football); and Sean Hudspath (cross country/track).

OVERLOOKED A-J GIRLS

I must admit that I did not expect the Anna-Jonesboro softball team to be as good as it is.

I mistakenly thought it would be a two-team race between Carterville and Pinckneyville for the league title this spring. But I was wrong. A-J is the real deal.

Despite its loss to Pinckneyville last Tuesday, A-J is a solid 6-2 in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference and 17-3 overall.

Carterville is leading the league at 6-1, but the Wildcats popped the Lions, 3-1, last week to give them their first league loss. The first game was close, too, as Carterville pulled out a hard-fought 6-4 victory.

In the Ohio, it’s Murphysboro’s conference title to lose in softball after the Red Devils (7-1) cruised past West Frankfort (7-2) last week. Even though Murphysboro dropped nonconference games to Pinckneyville, Nashville and Breese Central, they win the league outright with a home win over Benton and road win over Harrisburg.

In baseball, Murphysboro and Harrisburg are in a virtual first-place tie in the Ohio with one league loss apiece.

Nashville is running away with the Mississippi Division title with only one league loss. Du Quoin is two games back in second place.