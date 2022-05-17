Prep Notebook | Marion wins first Gold Cup in 35 years

It would be difficult to find any area schools that have enjoyed bigger sports years than Marion, Murphysboro and Nashville.

The accomplishments are many from last fall through this spring.

The Wildcats have laid claim to the elusive South Seven Conference All Sports Trophy "Gold Cup" that goes to the conference school that accrues the most total points over the school year.

Points are awarded as follows; six points going to the first-place finisher; five for second place; four for third place; three for fourth place; two for fifth place; and one point for sixth place. The victory is Marion's first since the 1986-87 school year.

Marion won the football, girls golf and boys cross country titles in the fall; followed up with a shared wrestling title in the winter; and added baseball, softball and girls track titles this spring.

Additionally, the Wildcats were second in boys track, boys golf, boys soccer, boys basketball and girls soccer.

Other highlights included the football team advancing to the Elite 8; the girls track team winning the sectional; and the boys cross country team, boys basketball team and wrestling team capturing regional titles.

"Our seniors are a very special group," said Marion Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky. "We had a great year of athletics across the board and we're not done yet. Several of our spring sports teams have the capability of advancing to state or even winning state."

Goodisky said the program's success can also be attributed to having the right coaches on staff leading each sport.

"They're all feeding off each other," he said. "It's an exciting time to be a Wildcat right now."

Carbondale was a respectable second place in earned points for the Gold Cup. The Terriers captured conference titles in girls tennis and girls cross country in the fall; a shared wrestling title in the winter; and a boys tennis championship this spring.

A little to the west, the Murphysboro Red Devils enjoyed a hugely successful run this school year as a representative of the Ohio Division in the River-to-River Conference.

Conference championships were earned in girls cross country in the fall; boys basketball in the winter; and softball and girls soccer in the spring.

The Red Devils also won the Travelling Cup competition with Carbondale.

"It's the first time we have beaten them more times in head-to-head varsity sports," said Murphysboro Athletic Director Len Novara. "We've had some pretty good years in athletics. This was another good one."

Besides the conference titles, Murphysboro also captured a regional championship in boys basketball and could still earn regional titles in girls soccer, softball and baseball.

Additionally, senior Calvon Clemons reached the 1,000-point club in boys basketball; senior Annie Decker set the career assists record in soccer; and senior Shelby Cook set the career home run record.

"What makes this year of athletics even more optimistic is the amount of kids we have returning next year and the fact that we have a wonderful crop of athletes coming up from the eighth grade," Novara said. "The future looks bright. Our expectations will be high in most all of our sports."

Not to overlooked is the Nashville Hornets, representing the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference.

The boys and girls from Washington County claimed league titles in football, girls basketball, boys basketball, boys golf, girls golf and baseball.

And of course, Nashville brought great pride to our region with a state championship in boys basketball on the heels of a runner-up finish in football.

WINDING DOWN

Our spring sports are now at the postseason phase with regionals getting underway this week in softball, baseball, and girls soccer; sectional competitions in boys track and boys tennis; and the state meet for girls track.

So, if you haven't yet been out to the ballpark, track, soccer field or tennis court, now's the time.

