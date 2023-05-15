MARION – Two more Marion Wildcats have signed on the dotted line to continue their athletic careers beyond high school.

Lily Harris, a top-notch pole vaulter, has accepted a scholarship offer from SIU to compete in track and field.

An All-South pole vaulter, Harris qualified for the state meet this weekend in Charleston after placing second at the Mascoutah Sectional last Thursday, clearing a height of 9 feet, 9 inches.

And that mark is shy of her personal best – 10 feet, 2.75 inches outdoors and 10 feet, 7 inches indoors. Harris hopes to match or exceed that height Saturday.

According to Marion High track coach Michelle Tate, Harris is more than a pole vaulter. She has also been clocked at 50.68 seconds in the 300 meter hurdles and previously ran a leg on the 4 x 400 meter relay team.

But make no mistake, it is her pole vaulting skill that has attracted Southern first and foremost.

Sean Hudspath has accepted a scholarship offer to compete in track and field at Western Illinois University.

Hudspath was All-State last year in the 4 x 800 meter relay. He was also All South and South Seven All-Conference in the 4 x 400 meter relay and will likely repeat this year.

According to Marion boys head coach Enrico Castellano, the senior has already lowered his time in the 800 meters to 1:56.9 and his 1600 meters time to 4:27. Moreover, he is a member of the school-record distance medley relay and was All-South and First Team All-Conference in cross country last fall.

SPEAKING OF TRACK

The boys sectional track meets get underway this week. In Class 1A locally, Webber Township in Bluford and Nashville High Schools will serve as hosts.

Webber’s meet is set for Wednesday with field events starting at 2 p.m.

Teams participating from our region include: Cairo, Carmi, Christopher, Cobden, Du Quoin, Eldorado, Fairfield, Pope County, Goreville, Johnston City, Hamilton County, Norris City, Sesser-Valier/Waltonville, Century, West Frankfort, Vienna, Woodlawn, and the host, Trojans of Webber Township.

Nashville’s sectional meet starts with the field events at 1 p.m. Friday. Teams participating include: Althoff Catholic of Belleville, Breese Mater Dei, Carlyle, Christ Our Rock Lutheran of Centralia, Chester, Dupo, SIU-E Charter School of East. St. Louis, Father McGivney of Glen Carbon, Lebanon, Maryville Christian, New Athens, First Baptist Academy of O’Fallon, Okawville, Pinckneyville, Red Bud, Sparta, Steeleville, Trenton-Wesclin, Gibault Catholic of Waterloo and the host Hornets of Nashville.

The larger schools in our area will compete at the Class 2A Salem Sectional. That meet is set for Thursday with the field events starting at 2 and running events at 4.

Teams participating include: Anna-Jonesboro, Benton, Carbondale, Carterville, Centralia, Columbia, Freeburg, Harrisburg, Herrin, Marion, Mascoutah, Massac County, Mount Vernon, Murphysboro, Waterloo and the host Wildcats of Salem.

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES IN WAITING

We don’t usually say much about junior high sports in this space as we have a hard enough time covering high school sports due to lack of workers. But it’s worth noting the state tournament results in girls golf from last week. The competition was held at the Rend Lake Golf Complex.

Whitney Lovel of Trico won the meet with an 18-hole score of 79. That score will win her a lot of meets in high school, as well.

Merryn Elliott of Carterville, Karlie Stein of Nashville, and Kaylie Behrman of Okawville tied for 10th with a 95

Congrats to those young ladies on this accomplishment and best of luck to them when they start their high school careers.