Prep Notebook | Massac County volleyball riding 14-match win streak

Conference champions have been decided in almost all of the fall sports to date with the postseason about to get under way in volleyball and football. The Massac County Patriots volleyball team went completely unscathed this season, going 10-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference and now stands 24-5 overall.

Coach Zach Miller's squad is riding a 14-match win streak, including a straight-set victory over West Frankfort last Thursday, 25-11 and 25-17.

In that match, Sophie Bormann led the offense with 11 kills. She also recorded 10 digs on defense. Adalyn Gower had seven kills and six digs. Monique Hart also delivered seven kills and two blocks. Abigail Martin contributed 13 assists, three digs, and two service aces. Hannah Edwards chipped in 13 assists. Laken Vickers had three kills and one block and Libby Conkle added five digs.

The Patriots were scheduled to play a non-conference match at Anna-Jonesboro on Monday and wrap-up the regular season by competing in a tournament Saturday at Fairfield that will include matches with Pinckneyville, Grayville and Richland County.

The Carterville Lions captured the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference last week with a league mark of 7-1 and currently stand 22-6 overall. They conclude the regular season this week with a home match against Centralia on Tuesday and a road match at Murphysboro on Thursday.

Turning to the South Seven Conference, the Marion Wildcats pulled out a three-set victory over Belleville Althoff at the conference tournament in Carbondale on Saturday to win the league outright at 8-2. Marion, led by head coach Jaime Clark, is 22-9 overall. The league title is the school's first in 28 years.

Trico remains unbeaten in the Black Diamond Conference West Division at 10-0 and are 31-1 overall. The Pioneers play host to Goreville (21-5) Tuesday and conclude the regular season Thursday at Vienna.

In the BDC East, the Fairfield Mules have captured another league crown, finishing 9-1 in league play and are 23-5 overall. They finished ahead of Edwards County and Hamilton County. They wrap up the regular season this week with a huge nonconference match Tuesday against 32-1 Norris City-Omaha-Enfield; a home match with Cisne on Thursday and one final match with Casey-Westfield on Saturday.

On the gridiron, the Benton Rangers pulled a mild upset, beating favored Murphysboro last Friday evening at Tabor Field in Benton, 31-19, to capture the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference title outright. The Rangers wrap up the regular season Friday on the road at Anna-Jonesboro.

In the Mississippi Division, the Carterville Lions went a perfect 4-0 to win the league title. They bested Pinckneyville, 49-14, last Friday and will finish the regular season Friday on the road at Harrisburg. A win by the Lions would likely make them a No. 1 seed in the Class 4A state playoffs with an overall record of 9-0.

The Black Diamond Conference race was also determined last weekend when the Johnston City Indians came from behind to win a thriller against Carmi-White County, 37-28. The Indians are now 8-0 with one game remaining at Christopher on Friday.

The South Seven Conference race ended in a four-way tie for first place between Mount Vernon, Marion, Centralia and Cahokia. All had two league losses. The tie-breaker appears to favor Mount Vernon for the league championship. They have allowed the fewest points in games played against those teams tied for the league with 59.

By comparison, Centralia has allowed 67 points against in those three games against other the other schools tied for first. Cahokia has allowed 76 points and Marion allowed 77. All teams are expected to make the playoffs, but only the Rams will be the South Seven Conference representative.