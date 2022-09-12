Prep Notebook | Nashville spikers continue to roll, Mount Vernon football off to 2-1 start

The Nashville Hornettes volleyball team has improved its record to 14-2 on the season.

As expected, the teams in the River-to-River Conference continue to shine and Nashville is the best of a strong group of contenders. The Hornettes have won 13 of their 14 matches in straight sets. Only Centralia forced a third set. The two losses have come against powerhouses from the St. Louis area in Breese Central and Staunton. Both losses also came in straight sets.

In addition to Centralia, Nashville's wins have come over Trenton Wesclin, Okawville, West Frankfort, Anna-Jonesboro, Herrin, Carterville, Pinckneyville, Woodlawn, Sesser-Valier, Salem, Harrisburg, Carmi-White County and Benton.

Reese Varel is tops in kills with 90. Scarlett Konkel has 67 and Carly Kasten has 53.

Colleen Jahnke is at the top in assists with 113 followed by Valerie Combs with 88. The leader in digs is Paityn Matecki with 127. Emily Van Hise has 90 and Daci Finke has 86. Varel is also the top in blocks with 40 and service aces with 16.

The Hornettes were to play tonight (Monday) at home against 9-0 Carlyle and will also play at Anna-Jonesboro Tuesday.

Norris City-Omaha-Enfield is picking up where it left off with a perfect 13-0 start to date. Wins have come against Pope County, Harrisburg, Cisne, Mount Carmel, Christopher, Teutopolis, Newton, Fairfield, Crab Orchard, Eldorado, Hamilton County, Thompsonville, and Carmi-White County.

Only one match went three sets and that was with the Mules of Fairfield. Hollan Everett leads NCOE in kills with 99 and blocks with 17. Hinsley Everett is tops in digs with 43. Bree Vollman is the assists leader with 215 and service aces with 35.

The Cardinals hosted Hardin County Monday and will play at Marion on Tuesday.

Carterville is off to a 12-3 overall start. Losses have come against Mississippi Division foes Nashville and Pinckneyville, as well as Fairfield in two sets each. Wins have come over Sesser-Valier, Carbondale, Massac County twice, Benton twice, Marion, Herrin. Farina South Central, Arthur, Newton, and Mount Carmel.

The Lions are at Du Quoin Tuesday and host Anna-Jonesboro Thursday in league matches.

Hamilton County is 10-3 this fall with wins over Crab Orchard, Wayne City, Gallatin County, Du Quoin, Carbondale, Madison, Cobden, Sesser-Valier, Thompsonville and Eldorado. Losses were recorded against Waterloo, Norris City-Omaha-Enfield and Carmi-White County in straight sets. The Foxes are at Eldorado Tuesday and play host to Carmi-White County Thursday.

Pinckneyville is 8-4 on the season and will host Du Quoin Thursday. Wins have come over Centralia, Murphysboro twice, Harrisburg, Du Quoin. Carterville, West Frankfort, and Columbia. Losses have come at the hands of Nashville, Centralia, Mascoutah and Breese Mater Dei.

Murphysboro is 12-6-1, including a tournament championship at the Du Quoin Invitational. Wins have come against Metro East Lutheran, Elverado twice, Harrisburg, West Frankfort, Benton, Cobden, Carbondale, Wayne City, Okawville, Du Quoin, and Anna-Jonesboro.

Murphy hosts Massac County Tuesday and Herrin Thursday.

Massac County is off to a 10-5 start this fall. Wins have come against Marion, Du Quoin twice, Benton, Herrin twice, Hermann, Missouri, Naperville Central, and Hinsdale South. Earning wins over the Patriots were: Carterville twice, Edwards County, Glenbard West, and Fairfield.

The Patriots placed second in the Bronze Division at the Crossroads Classic Tournament at Effingham this past weekend. Statistical leaders for Massac at the tournament included: Monique Hart (30 kills, 14 blocks and five services aces); Sophie Bormann (26 kills, 11 aces and 84 digs; Libby Conkle (72 digs); Adalyn Gower (23 kills and 73 digs); Abigail Martin (49 assists and 24 digs); Katie Frazine (19 kills, five aces, six blocks); Brooklynn Burnett (five blocks). Laken Vickers (14 kills and eight blocks); and Hannah Edwards (51 assists).

TURNING TO FOOTBALL...

Can you believe the Mount Vernon Rams are off to a 2-1 start this fall after going winless each of the last three seasons?

It's been 10 years since head coach Dan Mings last roamed the sidelines in the King City, but he has stepped back into the program there as comfortably as an old pair of shoes.

"We could easily be 1-2," said Mings, who for the last few years had assisted on the Herrin staff. "That was a big comeback win for us over Triad Friday. We got lucky."

Although Mings gives an "aw shucks" response for the turnaround, doling out credit to his staff and stating he has done little to nothing since taking over the helm a second time, the numbers suggest otherwise.

"The kids are playing hard and doing everything that I have asked them to do," he said. "That's a big positive. I know they've been on a down cycle around here (in terms of football wins) the last few years, but I've not seen any sign of negativity since I've been back. It's the same old Mount Vernon to me. I have no magic wand and haven't put anything special in the water. It's some of the same kids here this year who played last year."

That said, there is a dramatic uptick in numbers. There are presently 83 kids playing football in the freshman through senior classes at Mount Vernon. Last year, the total was 26.

"I think everybody was looking for a new start," Mings said.

Mings added that there was a running clock in seven of the Rams' games last year.

"Our goal is to have no running clocks against us this year. Play each game one minute at a time and give your very best. And that's what these kids have done in the first third of the season. Nobody is freelancing out there or doing things they're not supposed to be doing. We've identified 13 things that we're not very good at and need to improve upon in this second third of the season. If we can make some of those improvements, we might be in pretty good shape."

The Rams host Belleville-Althoff this Friday in a South Seven Conference match.

"I think we're getting better every day," Mings said.