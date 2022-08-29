Prep Notebook | Nashville volleyball looks to be dominant at the net

The volleyball season is just underway, but what an eye opener it was to see 11 teams from the River-to-River Conference square off in the Preview Tournament hosted by Herrin on Saturday.

The Nashville Hornettes, led by All-Tournament players Reese Varel and Emma Van Hise, dominated the field, not losing a single set in five matches to capture the championship trophy.

That is not to say that Nashville was the only good team participating Saturday. Pinckneyville, Carterville, Murphysboro, and Massac County were all very good. Herrin, Benton and West Frankfort all had their moments to shine, as well, but they all have some serious catching up to do if they want to play on the same level as the Hornettes. That said, both sides of the conference are simply loaded with talent.

FOOTBALL

Turning to the football season openers, there were a couple of surprises.

The Mount Vernon Rams, led by former head coach Dan Mings, blew out Taylorville on Friday, 40-0. What makes this so unique is the fact that the Rams had been winless for some time.

The West Frankfort Redbirds, struggling to keep their heads above water in football, came from behind to post a huge win on the road at Anna-Jonesboro, 22-13. Coach Brian Beery's boys may be a formidable opponent in 2022. It certainly would be nice to see the Redbirds relevant again in football, and in sports for that matter. It's difficult to do when your enrollment continues to drop.

Carterville asserted itself as a powerhouse, shutting out a feisty Benton ballclub, 28-0. The Murphysboro Red Devils proved that they are the class of Jackson County, knocking off rival, Carbondale, 41-20, at Bleyer Field. It should be quite an interesting matchup when the Red Devils square off with the Lions in Week 3.

The Marion Wildcats, to nobody's surprise, defeated Herrin on Saturday night, but it didn't come easy. The Tigers only trailed 8-0 a few minutes into the fourth period before Marion put the game away with two late touchdowns to win it 21-0. The Wildcats' front four defensively simply shut down the Tigers' ground attack. Herrin's defense wasn't too shabby either, keeping the high-powered Marion offense in check a good portion of the contest.

Tucked under the no-surprise category, Fairfield looks to be dominant once again within the Black Diamond Conference, rolling to a 34-14 win over Eldorado. Carmi-White County looked impressive in its 46-6 win over Hamilton County. Johnston City barely broke a sweat in its 43-0 blasting of Edwards County and Sesser-Valier cruised past Vienna-Goreville, 55-12.

Over to the northwest, Nashville had absolutely no issues disposing of Carlyle, 54-6. Du Quoin trotted out to a 26-0 win over visiting Chester and Centralia, representing the South Seven Conference, blasted Salem 35-14

GOLF

Turning to boys golf, how about a shoutout once again for those Rangers? Benton crushed the prestigious 14-team field this past weekend at the Champaign Invitational, posting a white-hot team score of 286. With only four players' scores counted per team, that translates to an average round of less than 72 per player for 18 holes. Simply stunning.

Coach Reggie Stormin' Norman's boys finished 32 strokes ahead of Mattoon and Edwardsville who tied for second at 318.

Medalist was Cy Norman of the Rangers, who shot a sizzling 69. River Stilley followed at 71. Nick Melvin of Benton was fourth at 72. Kash Cantrell was sixth at 74 and Luke Melvin of Benton was eighth at 75.