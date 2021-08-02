Prep Notebook | NCOE mourns the loss of C.J. Richardson

The Norris City-Omaha-Enfield community will always remember Clinton J. Richardson as a young man who would never settle for less.
Illinois troopers reported Richardson, 18, of Norris City, died Saturday after another driver crossed the centerline striking his car head-on.
According to family and friends, his memory will carry on through the many lives he touched.
“That smile of his would just melt your heart,” said Richardson’s former basketball and baseball coach, Jim Tucker. “He exemplified what a student-athlete was all about. He had a demeanor of handling himself on and off the field.”
Affectionately known by many as C.J., Richardson graduated from NCOE High School in May after playing basketball and baseball all four years and was a skilled golfer. He flashed on the baseball diamond primarily as a shortstop, but also pitched on occasion.
Richardson was also a key piece in the Fighting Cardinals’ lineup and currently ranks top 5 in all-time batting average at NCOE.
“He was a player that was harder on himself than any coach would dream about being,” said Tucker. “Not to the point that it affected him, but he strived for perfection. He’d be the first person to put his arm around a teammate and lift them up if something didn’t go right for them.”
NCOE Principal Brad Wehlermann remembered the time Richardson was there to lift him up during a difficult time.
“The one thing I’ll always remember about C.J. is when my dad passed away this last Christmas,” Wehlermann said. “He was one of the first kids to come up and shake my hand. He was friendly and always had a friendly word to say on top of being a very good athlete.”
Richardson was a talented shooter in basketball and put that skill on display in Peoria, where he won the Class 1A IHSA 3-point contest as a freshman. The expectations for Richardson to beat some of the state’s best shooters as a freshman were low, according to Tucker, but that didn’t keep Richardson from trying.
“Every day after school he was in the gym practicing,” Tucker said. “He got on a roll and then went up to Peoria and lit it up. It was an awesome display of getting hot at the right time.”
Richardson splashed 10 3s in the qualifying round before edging out West Central junior Bradon Annegers by one 3-pointer (11-10) in the round of four to clinch a spot in the King of the Hill 3-point showdown the following week.
Evan Wyllie, Richardson’s freshman basketball coach at NCOE, remembers the hard work his player put in.
“C.J. and I would stay after school shooting off the rack to get his timing down,” Wyllie said. “He wanted to be perfect on his shot and get his mechanics down. I told him 'Dude, you’re a freshman in high school playing against 18-year-olds.' He just always wanted to be better.”
The last time Wyllie spoke with Richardson was during graduation in May.
“It’s one of those things where it’s hard to imagine something like this happening,” Wyllie said. “It’s been a tough year for a small community where basketball is an important sport to them. My thoughts are with them and C.J.’s parents, Kevin and Tina.”
Wehlermann said Richardson had plans of going to college and furthering his education. Tucker believes Richardson would have played collegiate sports as a walk-on if given the opportunity. Richardson’s work ethic proves he could have accomplished anything he set his mind to.
