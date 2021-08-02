Prep Notebook | NCOE mourns the loss of C.J. Richardson

NCOE Principal Brad Wehlermann remembered the time Richardson was there to lift him up during a difficult time.

“The one thing I’ll always remember about C.J. is when my dad passed away this last Christmas,” Wehlermann said. “He was one of the first kids to come up and shake my hand. He was friendly and always had a friendly word to say on top of being a very good athlete.”

Richardson was a talented shooter in basketball and put that skill on display in Peoria, where he won the Class 1A IHSA 3-point contest as a freshman. The expectations for Richardson to beat some of the state’s best shooters as a freshman were low, according to Tucker, but that didn’t keep Richardson from trying.

“Every day after school he was in the gym practicing,” Tucker said. “He got on a roll and then went up to Peoria and lit it up. It was an awesome display of getting hot at the right time.”

Richardson splashed 10 3s in the qualifying round before edging out West Central junior Bradon Annegers by one 3-pointer (11-10) in the round of four to clinch a spot in the King of the Hill 3-point showdown the following week.

Evan Wyllie, Richardson’s freshman basketball coach at NCOE, remembers the hard work his player put in.