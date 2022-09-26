Prep Notebook | NCOE, Trico remain unbeaten in volleyball

With a little less than a month to play in the regular season, only two undefeated volleyball teams remain in Southern Illinois.

Norris City-Omaha-Enfield has backed up its preseason No. 1 coaches ranking with a sparkling 17-0 overall record to date, including a 4-0 mark in the Greater Egyptian Conference.

The Cardinals have only been pushed to three sets on one occasion this season and that came against another area powerhouse in Fairfield (15-5 and a member of the Black Diamond Conference East Division).

The Trico Pioneers are also unbeaten with a record of 16-0, including a 4-0 mark in the Black Diamond Conference West Division. Three schools have taken the Pioneers to a third and deciding set: Okawville, Goreville and Chester.

The next-best record belongs to the Nashville Hornettes in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference. The girls from Washington County are 17-3 overall, 2-1 in the conference.

Pinckneyville is also in the Mississippi Division of the R2R and sports an 11-4 overall record, but is 3-0 in the league after knocking off Nashville on Thursday.

Carterville makes it a three-team race in the Mississippi at 14-4 (2-1) with a key home match Tuesday against Pinckneyville.

The Hamilton County Foxes are pushing for a BDC East title with a 3-1 record in league play, including a big road win over Fairfield. The Foxes stand 13-4 overall.

Fairfield is 2-1 in the BDC East and 15-5 overall and Carmi-White County is 3-2 in the league and 11-5 overall.

Not to be overlooked in the BDC West is Christopher with a 4-0 mark in league play and 13-11 mark overall. The Bearcats squared off with Trico on Monday night.

Woodlawn, a member of the Midland Trail Conference, is off to a 3-1 start in league play and is 9-4-1 overall. Wayne City is 10-9 overall, but 6-1 in the conference.

In the Ohio Division of the R2R, Massac County remains undefeated in league play at 6-0 and is 19-5 overall. Murphysboro stands 3-1 in league play and is 15-7-1 overall. Benton is still part of the conversation with a 4-1 league mark and 10-8 overall record.

The South Seven Conference finds Marion atop the leader board at this time at 4-0. The Wildcats are 14-5 overall.

Centralia, the preseason league favorite, is 3-1 in league matches and 12-7 overall. Belleville Althoff is 2-1 in the conference and 12-7 overall. It looks as though Carbondale will have to settle for playing the role of spoiler this season. The Terriers are 0-2 in the league and 9-10 overall.

RANGERS IMPRESS

After having seen Benton play three times already this season, it is evident that the Rangers are getting better and better. They looked completely outmanned in the season opener at Carterville, losing 28-0.

Since that time, they have blown out Chester, Pinckneyville, Herrin and now West Frankfort. While senior halfback Wyatt Upton has grabbed the headlines, and deservedly so, with back-to-back 200-yard performances - and with sophomore quarterback Tiffin Kouzoukas coming into his own as a top-notch varsity quarterback - the Rangers' real strength lies in the offensive line.

These are the guys opening up those huge holes for Upton and senior fullback sidekick, Jacob Kinsman: Ethan Furlow, Kevin Diaz, Hunter Moss, Matthew Parola and AJ Kinsman. Moss and Furlow are seniors. The other three return next year. Not only was this quintet opening up gaping holes for the backs, they were giving young Kouzoukas ample time to find his receivers.

SPEAKING OF BENTON

The boys golf team is simply unbelievable. The linksmen captured their eighth-straight league tournament championship last week at Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale, and it wasn't even close. The 1-2 punch of River Stilley and Cy Norman is simply too much for most Southern Illinois teams. They again finished 1-2 at the tournament.

And it's not like their teammates are that far behind them. It should be interesting to see what happens this week at the regional, again played at Carbondale. Hint: The Rangers will be the favorite.