Prep Notebook | Recapping ShaZam cross country club championships

A handful of Southern Illinois high schools were represented at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe this past weekend for the ShaZam Cross Country Club Championships that featured runners from Benton, Carbondale, Du Quoin, Marion, Hamilton County and Belleville Althoff.
Shortly after the IHSA announced on Sept. 23 that no official state race would be held, the chatter of ShaZam Racing and MileSplit Illinois’ invitation only event sparked interest in many. With the goal of assembling the most competitive field possible a selection committee led by both entities was responsible for evaluating the club and individual applications submitted for consideration.
Each race was split up into separate flights similar to the IHSA’s postseason setup. Reminders of what a state race in Peoria might have looked like during a normal year were easily accessible for teams knowing that Detweiller Park was a short 10 minute drive south.
The Hamilton County Lady Foxes ran as the “HC Greenbacks” under coach Sam Wilson, who admitted that driving past Detweiller was not the easiest of detours.
“It was kind of disappointing because we were so close to Detweiller Park, but outside of that we had a good time,” Wilson said on a Monday phone call. “I know that Maddie (Karcher) and Caroline (Lueke) are really hoping there will be a state meet there next year.”
Karcher two weeks ago won her own Class 1A regional in McLeansboro before placing 10th in the Belleville Sectional one week prior to ShaZam. The junior placed 51st overall with a time of 21:08 to help lead her team to a ninth-place finish with 252 points. Lueke followed in 62nd place to help outpace Benton’s lady group in 16th place with 345 points out of 19 competing groups.
Joining Karcher and Lueke on the Greenbacks were Hannah Moore (70), Ashlee Wellen (83), Kaylie Brake (99), Kaelee Karcher (146) and Jessica Hargrove (147). Afterwards Wilson treated his team to Chick-Fil-A and learned a lot about his teams eating habits over the weekend.
“I found out my girls can eat their weight in rolls at the Texas Roadhouse in Belleville we stopped at,” Wilson said with a chuckle. “I’d say the course was pretty comparable to Benton’s because it had really good uphills and downhills. Half a mile into the race the girls had to run through a zombie paintball arena, which was an interesting change in scenery.”
Unlike Wilson’s team, Benton had both a boys and girls group submitted into the competition coming off a strong showing in Belleville. Freshman Gavin Genisio led the boys side with a time of 16:23 placing him 11th overall. Senior Reece Johnson wound up placing 19th ahead of teammates Mason Tieffel (71), Chase Owens (81), Parker Sieveking (138), Roman Reichsteiner (153) and Holden Allsopp (157). Together the group placed eighth overall with 240 points.
Du Quoin’s Landen Swiney finished six spots behind Genisio in 17th place with a time of 16:42, but moved past Johnson who beat him in the sectional race. Althoff Catholic’s Jack Hiller also finished as an individual for the Crusaders with a time of 18:07 which placed him 84th overall.
The Benton girls placed 16th as a team behind Addisyn Miller (67), Hailey Wallace (73), Peyton Tieffel (90), Mia Wills (95), Blakely Johnson (143) and Brooklyn Frailey (153).
Ahead of them was Du Quoin’s Olivia Phillips in 15th place with a time of 19:54. Phillips and Swiney were the only two runners that competed from Du Quoin, which left Wilson to believe more runners may have been entered had there been more information available to coaches.
“There really wasn’t a lot of information put out for the event,” said Wilson. “I don’t think enough coaches knew enough about it in order to enter. I almost did the same thing heading back home from sectionals because the time from when sectionals ended to the deadline I had to enter was about four hours. I had to make a quick decision and get it done.”
Saturday’s D2 competition featured a friendly competition among Carbondale and Marion runners. Tucker Poshard stole the show for Carbondale with a fourth-place finish and time of 16:11. Behind him were running-mates Ethan Stevens (79) and Alex Partlow (102), while Madeline Prideaux (39) was the only Lady Terrier that competed, finishing with a time of 20:17.
“Competing against all the runners who I hadn’t seen yet this year was exciting because many had put down times similar to mine and I wasn’t sure what to expect going into the race,” Poshard said in a text message. “I knew it was going to be a battle between a group of us for the top spots, so I’m glad I managed to secure one.”
Marion had seven runners and were led by Dylon Nalley in eighth-place with a time of 16:19. Also finishing were Logan Morgan (57), Jack Gregory (82), Cade Parks (104), Isaac Donaldson (118), Christopher Lachiana (142) and Noah Gilley (152). Together the team placed 13th with 297 points.
