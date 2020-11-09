Prep Notebook | Recapping ShaZam cross country club championships

Du Quoin’s Landen Swiney finished six spots behind Genisio in 17th place with a time of 16:42, but moved past Johnson who beat him in the sectional race. Althoff Catholic’s Jack Hiller also finished as an individual for the Crusaders with a time of 18:07 which placed him 84th overall.

The Benton girls placed 16th as a team behind Addisyn Miller (67), Hailey Wallace (73), Peyton Tieffel (90), Mia Wills (95), Blakely Johnson (143) and Brooklyn Frailey (153).

Ahead of them was Du Quoin’s Olivia Phillips in 15th place with a time of 19:54. Phillips and Swiney were the only two runners that competed from Du Quoin, which left Wilson to believe more runners may have been entered had there been more information available to coaches.

“There really wasn’t a lot of information put out for the event,” said Wilson. “I don’t think enough coaches knew enough about it in order to enter. I almost did the same thing heading back home from sectionals because the time from when sectionals ended to the deadline I had to enter was about four hours. I had to make a quick decision and get it done.”