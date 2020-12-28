Prep Notebook | Rich Herrin's legacy of success to live on in Southern Illinois

Those accomplishments never came easy for Herrin. He told The Southern about a 27-day period during his first month with the Salukis where he was away from home trying to recruit athletes to come play in Carbondale. In the end, he transformed Saluki Basketball into a program that made seven straight trips to the postseason, including three straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 1993 to 1995.

Herrin’s memory will live on

Herrin’s mentorship left lasting impressions on former players such as Nashville High School basketball coach Wayne Harre, who played at SIU from 1986 to 1988.

“I entered college as a walk-on, signed to go to Edwardsville,” Harre said. “Then I wanted to get into agriculture and they didn’t have what I wanted, so Coach Herrin called me and asked if I wanted to walk on. I knew my abilities weren’t the best, but I played more than I could have hoped for.”

Harre took advantage of his opportunity and it led to earning a scholarship offer from Coach Herrin in his second year.