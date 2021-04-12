Prep Notebook | Schedule shuffle leads to marquee matchup as Benton will face Nashville in football

A potentially serious scheduling conflict for Week 5 of the football season may have been averted by Friday’s thunderstorms that postponed multiple games.
The biggest upshot of the revised schedule is that the matchup many fans in Southern Illinois have longed for is now reality. Benton and Nashville are filling their opening with each other on Saturday at noon in Nashville.
The unbeaten Rangers (4-0) were originally scheduled to host Sparta, but the Bulldogs wanted no part of that game for many reasons. They are down to 17 players and realistically couldn’t compete with Benton.
When Sparta athletic director Staci Kramper disclosed on April 1 that the school was hosting Massac County on April 16, it set off a domino effect across the River-to-River Conference. The Patriots were supposed to visit Nashville in Week 5, a game the Hornets weren’t willing to give up right away.
Many pundits and fans started calling for a Benton-Nashville matchup then, but the key for it to happen was going to be the Hornets staying at home. They weren’t willing to cash in a Senior Night for the sake of playing a more attractive game.
Mother Nature’s arrival late Friday afternoon forced everyone’s hand. Sparta and Massac County got to play each other, which should be a more competitive game, and now fans around the area get to set their over-unders on combined passing yards between Benton’s Keegan Glover and Nashville’s Cole Malawy at about 500.
The schedule adjustment does set up a busy last 12 days for the Hornets. They played Du Quoin on Monday night in the makeup of Friday night’s postponement. After playing Benton four days later, they close the season on April 23 at dangerous Anna-Jonesboro.
Another schedule change for this weekend is that Harrisburg’s visit to Du Quoin has been moved from Friday night to Saturday at 1 p.m.
ALL-STATE PICKS
Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year Noah Franklin is among the area players named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams that were released on Monday.
Franklin was joined on the 1A squad by NCOE senior Joe Melton, Kanon Webb of Goreville and Sesser-Valier’s Garrett Gunter. In 2A, Dre Scott (Pinckneyville), Eli Downen (Carterville), Landon Zurliene (Fairfield) and Reece Johnson (Benton) were named to the squad.
Centralia’s Koby Wilmoth, a 6-6 sophomore, was the only South Seven player selected to the 3A team.
LOCALS IN COLLEGE
Drew Stokes (Murphysboro) led Colorado College of Mines to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament championship Saturday with a 3-1 win over MSU Denver in Grand Junction, Colo.
Stokes was named tournament Most Valuable Player after collecting 47 assists in the championship match. She also added seven digs, four blocks, three kills and three aces. The junior setter was one of four Orediggers to make the all-tournament team.
Mackenzie McFeron (Nashville) was perfect in basestealing for Evansville until Saturday, when SIU’s Katelyn Massa gunned her out at second base during the Salukis’ 3-1 win. McFeron is 10-for-11 on the bases and has scored nine runs in 19 games for the 18-13 Purple Aces.
Madeline Rider (Harrisburg) enabled Western Kentucky to avoid a perfect game at the hands of the Canadian National Team Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. with a seventh inning single off Lauren Bay Regula in the Hilltoppers’ 5-0 defeat.
Rider’s high school teammate, catcher Karsyn Davis, is batting .286 with a homer and eight RBI in 49 at-bats for Ohio Valley Conference leader Southeast Missouri State. Davis contributed an RBI single Sunday to the RedHawks’ 4-2 win at SIU Edwardsville in the opener of a doubleheader.
Allie Herron (West Frankfort) delivered a game-winning RBI triple in the top of the 15th inning Friday night as Saint Louis trimmed George Mason 5-4 in Fairfax, Va. Herron owns a .226 average in 62 at-bats for the Billikens (11-21).