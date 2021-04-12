Prep Notebook | Schedule shuffle leads to marquee matchup as Benton will face Nashville in football

A potentially serious scheduling conflict for Week 5 of the football season may have been averted by Friday’s thunderstorms that postponed multiple games.

The biggest upshot of the revised schedule is that the matchup many fans in Southern Illinois have longed for is now reality. Benton and Nashville are filling their opening with each other on Saturday at noon in Nashville.

The unbeaten Rangers (4-0) were originally scheduled to host Sparta, but the Bulldogs wanted no part of that game for many reasons. They are down to 17 players and realistically couldn’t compete with Benton.

When Sparta athletic director Staci Kramper disclosed on April 1 that the school was hosting Massac County on April 16, it set off a domino effect across the River-to-River Conference. The Patriots were supposed to visit Nashville in Week 5, a game the Hornets weren’t willing to give up right away.

Many pundits and fans started calling for a Benton-Nashville matchup then, but the key for it to happen was going to be the Hornets staying at home. They weren’t willing to cash in a Senior Night for the sake of playing a more attractive game.