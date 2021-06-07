Prep Notebook | Sectional matchups set in baseball, softball

“The way I look at it,” he said after the Lions blanked Benton 2-0 Monday, “is that as long as we’re getting a chance to play postseason games and determine a state champion after we couldn’t play last year, it’s a win for everyone.

“I’m just happy we’re getting to play games and try to win a state title.”

RANGERS GOING OUTDOORS

Following the lead of Mascoutah and a couple of Chicagoland high schools, Benton’s wrestling team is taking a home match to its football stadium.

The Rangers plan to finish their season Friday night by taking on Mount Vernon and West Frankfort at Tabor Field. The tri-match starts at 6 p.m. and will serve as Benton’s senior night, with those wrestlers being honored before the first match begins.

With no wrestling postseason because of previously established COVID-19 restrictions, this event should at least provide the three teams involved with a unique memory of their final match.

“That’s the one good thing about wrestling being a ‘summer’ sport – being able to do something like this,” said Benton athletic director Ryan Miller on Monday. “I think this is going to provide all the wrestlers from these three schools with a unique memory from their last match.”