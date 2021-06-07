Prep Notebook | Sectional matchups set in baseball, softball

Local baseball teams were able to beat the rain on Monday to complete regional play, setting up some tasty sectional semifinal matchups for Wednesday.
Those come with a twist unique to this pandemic-shortened season. Instead of a central site for both games in a sectional, all will be played on home fields. For instance, in Class 1A baseball, Goreville stays at home when it meets Woodlawn.
Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher travels to Harrisburg in Class 2A on Wednesday and Carterville visits Nashville. Sectional finals are set for Friday, with 1A and 2A super-sectionals occurring on Monday at Itchy Jones Stadium.
In softball, assuming Mother Nature leaves everyone alone on Tuesday, Goreville hosts Marissa in 1A and Crab Orchard visits Steeleville. The 2A games have Johnston City traveling to Trico in an all-Black Diamond matchup and Carterville going to Massac County. Marion entertains Highland in a Class 3A semifinal.
Sectional finals are scheduled for Thursday. Johnston City hosts the 1A and 2A super-sectionals on Monday, with Mattoon hosting a 3A sectional.
While some feel like the change in format gives home teams too much of an advantage, Carterville baseball coach Bobby Jackson is taking a practical approach to his team’s trip to fellow SIRR Mississippi member Nashville.
“The way I look at it,” he said after the Lions blanked Benton 2-0 Monday, “is that as long as we’re getting a chance to play postseason games and determine a state champion after we couldn’t play last year, it’s a win for everyone.
“I’m just happy we’re getting to play games and try to win a state title.”
RANGERS GOING OUTDOORS
Following the lead of Mascoutah and a couple of Chicagoland high schools, Benton’s wrestling team is taking a home match to its football stadium.
The Rangers plan to finish their season Friday night by taking on Mount Vernon and West Frankfort at Tabor Field. The tri-match starts at 6 p.m. and will serve as Benton’s senior night, with those wrestlers being honored before the first match begins.
With no wrestling postseason because of previously established COVID-19 restrictions, this event should at least provide the three teams involved with a unique memory of their final match.
“That’s the one good thing about wrestling being a ‘summer’ sport – being able to do something like this,” said Benton athletic director Ryan Miller on Monday. “I think this is going to provide all the wrestlers from these three schools with a unique memory from their last match.”
LOCALS IN COLLEGE
Hannah Nalley (Marion) signed to play softball at perennial NCAA Tournament participant Louisiana and attended fall semester in Lafayette, but transferred to Loyola and played in 26 games as a freshman for the Ramblers.
Nalley went 5-for-30 with a pair of RBI and two stolen bases. She also drew six walks, four coming in a Feb. 25 doubleheader at Belmont. Nalley set the Marion school record for batting average in a season with a .560 mark as a freshman.
Karsyn Davis (Harrisburg) finished the season at Southeast Missouri State with a .271 average, two homers and 12 RBI in 70 at-bats. Davis started 27 games behind the plate for the RedHawks, who went 30-17 and reached the championship game of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament before losing 5-4 to Eastern Kentucky.
Allie Herron (West Frankfort) started 36 of 41 games for Saint Louis, ending the year with a .206 average, one homer and five RBI in 102 at-bats. Billiken teammate Chloe Wendling (Centralia) finished as the team’s best pitcher with a 9-8 record, two saves and a 3.83 earned run average over 115 innings.