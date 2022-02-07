Prep Notebook | Several good conference races shaping up in region

CARBONDALE — And down the stretch we come.

No, it's not a horse race, but at times, it may seem so. There are several boys prep basketball races coming into focus as we enter the last two weeks of the 2021-22 regular season schedule.

Sadly, Mother Nature delivered a few body blows to area teams with a winter storm this past week, forcing the cancellation of games Wednesday through Saturday with few exceptions.

The lost conference games will likely be made up this week, but perhaps at the expense of dropping a non-conference opponent. At the very least, teams may have to play three games this week as opposed to one or two.

River-to-River Conference

One key match-up this week gets underway Tuesday, when the Herrin boys (17-5 overall) travel to Murphysboro (20-2 overall) with first place on the line in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference.

Both teams are 5-1 in the league. Herrin's lone league loss came at the hands of the Red Devils on Dec. 17.

Murphy's one loss came at Massac County on Jan. 28. Herrin is also scheduled to play at Massac County on Friday, host West Frankfort on Saturday, and will be at Harrisburg next Tuesday to close out the conference season.

The Red Devils, after entertaining Herrin, travel to West Frankfort this Friday, host Harrisburg on Saturday, and play at Benton on Feb. 17.

Massac County is hanging by a thread in the league race with a 3-3 mark and will host Herrin on Friday, travel to Benton on Saturday, play at Harrisburg next Tuesday, and completes the league schedule Feb. 18 at home against West Frankfort.

The Benton Rangers are also 3-3 in league play. They host West Frankfort tonight, travel to Harrisburg on Friday, host Massac County on Saturday, and wrap up league play next Thursday at home against Murphysboro.

In the Mississippi Division, the Nashville Hornets stand a perfect 4-0 in league play with four games left to be played. They hosted Carterville on Monday, play at Pinckneyville on Friday, host Anna-Jonesboro on Saturday, and round out league play when they host Du Quoin next Tuesday.

The Panthers are 5-1 in league play and host Nashville on Friday and close out league play next Thursday at Carterville.

Du Quoin and Carterville are longshots as each stand 2-3 in the league. The Lions host Du Quoin on Friday and Anna-Jonesboro on Saturday. They then travel to Pinckneyville the following Thursday. The Indians host Anna-Jonesboro on Friday, travel to Carterville on Saturday and play at Nashville on Tuesday next week.

Black Diamond Conference

Taking a look first at the BDC West, it's a four-team race. The Goreville Blackcats (6-1 in the league) have control at this time. They play at Zeigler-Royalton on Tuesday, host Sesser-Valier on Friday, will be at Vienna on Saturday, on the road at Johnston City next Tuesday and host Trico next Thursday,.

Vienna (7-2) was set to play at Johnston City on Monday, will be at Christopher on Friday, and host Goreville on Saturday.

Christopher (6-2) is at Johnston City tonight, hosts Vienna on Friday, will play at Sesser-Valier next Tuesday and wrap up the regular season with a home game against Zeigler-Royalton next Friday.

Sesser-Valier (5-3) will need some help to have a shot at the league title. The Red Devils play at Goreville on Friday, host Christopher next Tuesday and wrap up play at Johnston City next Thursday.

In the BDC East, Hamilton County (7-0) has a one-and-a-half game lead over Fairfield (5-1) and the two will square off Tuesday in McLeansboro. The Mules will return to action Friday at home against Edwards County, travel to Flora next Tuesday and wrap up the regular season with a league game at home on Feb. 18 with Carmi White County.

The Foxes host Fairfield on Tuesday, host Carmi White County on Friday, and are at Edwards County next Thursday.

South Seven Conference

The Centralia Orphans are in command with a spotless 7-0 record going into Monday night's road game at Cahokia. A win over the Comanches would clinch the league title for the Orphans.

Mount Vernon (4-3) and Marion (3-3) are the closest pursuers, but have dropped three league games each and are all but mathematically eliminated from the league race.

Greater Egyptian Conference

Both Crab Orchard and Hardin County stand 6-0 in league play as the regular season winds down. Norris City/Omaha/Enfield is at 5-2 and is presently in third. Carrier Mills-Stonefort is in fourth at 4-3.

Crab Orchard is at Carrier Mills on Tuesday and at Norris City on Friday. The Trojans then host the Cougars of Hardin County on Friday, Feb. 18 for what will likely be the championship.

Hardin County hosts Carrier Mills on Friday and Gallatin County next Tuesday before its showdown with Crab Orchard.

South Egyptian Conference

It's a another tight-race in this league with both Mounds Meridian and Cobden sporting 4-0 marks to date. Not out of the race are Marion's Agape Christian (5-1) and Egyptian (4-1).

Cobden's Appleknockers have home and away matches left with Shawnee, as well as a home game with Egyptian before closing out on the road at Meridian.

The Bobcats have a home game with Egyptian and road game at Marion Agape Christian before its final match with Cobden.

Marion Agape Christian hosts Egyptian and Meridian with a road game at Dongola sandwiched in between.

Egyptian has road games with Meridian, Marion Agape Christian, Cobden and Dongola with one home game against Century.

NOT TO BE OVERLOOKED

A tip of the hat is in order to a few regional champions in other sports.

In Class 2A, the Marion Wildcats captured the school's first-ever regional title in wrestling Saturday at Mount Vernon. Coach Darren Lindsey and the crew upset Mattoon, the team most coaches picked to win the tourney. The host Rams finished third.

At Carterville, the Murphysboro Red Devils won the Class 1A regional title, beating out Pinckneyville and West Frankfort. The win was the Red Devils' fourth regional championship in the last six years.

In the sport of bowling, Anna-Jonesboro's girls team captured the single-class Carterville Regional at the SI Bowl, slipping past Salem, Herrin and Waterloo. All four advance to the sectional meet this weekend. It marked A-J's second straight regional crown under the direction of head coach Cary Quick.

