Prep Notebook | Some familiar names expected to soar on the gridiron this fall

With the start of football season just three days away, it became abundantly clear to me that the same teams that were good last year are expected to be good again this season.

Starting with the largest school in our coverage area, the Marion Wildcats, competing in Class 5A, won a pair of playoff games last year and took the No. 1-ranked Kankakee ballclub down to the wire before losing out in the quarterfinals.

Marion finished 10-2 overall under veteran head coach Kerry Martin. Several talented players graduated, but not enough to kick the Wildcats to the curb for this season.

Marion, at least on paper, would appear to be the strongest team in our region in 2022 and could in fact win more than two postseason games.

Evan Noelle, who threw for 28 touchdowns and over 2,500 yards through the air, will quarterback the offense for the second-straight year. And although he has lost his go-to receiver in Venson Newsom, who is now with SIU, Noelle will have an array of targets this season, including the likes of Jaxon Lawrence, Talon Hance, Tommy Wiseman, Patrick Walker and Jordyn Beverly.

Carbondale could be the most improved team in the region this year. Coach Bryan Lee's boys are fresh off a 5-5 campaign in 2021 and first-round loss to Kankakee in the playoffs, but Lee welcomes back starting quarterback Brock Bowlby, who passed for over 2,000 yards and threw for over 20 touchdowns. Moreover, some of his favorite targets return in seniors Mason Bell and Chris Burnside.

The Terriers may not yet be the team to beat in the South Seven Conference, but the gap has certainly narrowed.

Nashville, representing the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference, advanced further than any other Southern Illinois team last fall, losing out in the state championship game. A total of 16 graduated from that memorable team, but that doesn't mean Nashville is on the brink of collapse.

It's all about reloading rather than rebuilding in Nashville. The Hornets return seven seniors, including running back Kaden Gajewski and Quintin Loquasto at wide receiver.

A new quarterback will lead the team this fall. Junior J.T. Malawy is the younger brother of Cole Malaway, a two-time All-Stater at quarterback. Hornets head coach Stephen Kozuszek said he is anxious to see what younger brother can do and believes he is capable of putting up solid numbers this season.

Another junior, Noah Miller, is likely to get the bulk of the carries this fall - this despite the fact that he saw only limited action last season because of an injury that sidelined him.

Carterville, who advanced to the second round of the playoffs last year, finished at 8-3 overall and return a whopping 17 seniors this season, making them the coaches' choice to win the Mississippi.

Coach Brett Diel welcomes back senior quarterback Andrew Hellriegel, who completed over 70% (132-188) of his passes last fall for 1,960 yards and 24 touchdowns. Most of his favorite targets return in fellow seniors Blake Burkey, Peyton Bittle, Nolan Hartford and Jordan Cortes.

In the Ohio Division, Murphysboro drew rave reviews from league coaches and return a true difference maker in 1,300-yard rusher Devon Clemons. Senior Drew Caldwell is back to run the offense from his quarterback slot and other key returning seniors on the offensive side of the ball include running back Ethan Finke, and wideout Grayson Guthman.

Benton lost a ton to graduation, but still returns some key performers from a year ago. A pair of All-Conference running backs - seniors Jacob Kinsman and Wyatt Upton - should provide some offensive spark for the Rangers. Isaiah Ward will be a threat as a receiver. The key will be the performance of new sophomore quarterback Tiffin Kouzoukas, who steps in for the graduated All-Stater, Keegan Glover.

Herrin may be the surprise team of the division this fall with speed to burn in the backfield. New quarterback is former running back, senior Reese Billingsley, and the halfbacks include senior Lucas Sissom and sophomores Kyrese Lukens and Chris Nelson - two decorated state champion sprinters.

The Black Diamond Conference championship runs through Fairfield - and rightfully so, with a large collection of league titles to their credit - but don't sleep on the Sesser-Valier Red Devils this fall.

Coaches John Shadowens and Mike Rude return seven starters on offense and eight on defense to a squad that went 8-3 last season, including two rounds of the state playoffs. Returning senior starters that will likely be impact players on offense include All-South running back Brock Shelf, All-Conference quarterback Carson Hoffard, and All-Conference fullback Gabe Gunter.

Johnston City is another playoff team from last year that returns a few key players. Senior Isaiah Watson is back at running back. Connor Mowery returns at wide receiver if he isn't converted to quarterback. Sophomore Randy Fuqua is pushing for the starting spot at QB, as well.