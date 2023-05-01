The Harrisburg Bulldogs have claimed another River-to-River Conference Ohio Division championship in baseball by virtue of their win over Murphysboro last week.

The Bulldogs (23-2 overall) finished league play 9-1, two games in front of Murphysboro’s 7-3.

Nashville slipped past Anna-Jonesboro and Du Quoin to win the Mississippi title in the River-to-River. The Hornets were 6-2 in the league and now stand 20-3 overall. The Indians and Wildcats were each 5-3.

The South Seven Conference race is still up for grabs. Mount Vernon is presently in first place with a 6-1 record (15-9 overall). Marion and Centralia are each 5-2, just one game back.

In the Black Diamond Conference West Division, the Goreville Blackcats (7-1 in league play and 18-8 overall) have outpaced the Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher Tornadoes, who are 3-3 in the league and 18-5 overall.

The Flora Wolves have a two-game lead in the BDC East at 7-1 with Carmi-White County and Edwards County trailing at 5-3.

Atop the Greater Egyptian Conference is Hardin County at 8-0, comfortably ahead of Galatia-Thompsonville (7-4).

In the South Egyptian Conference, Cobden and Century are in a virtual tie for first place. The Appleknockers are 5-2-1, while the Centurions stand 4-2.

SOFTBALL

The Marion Wildcats hold a firm lead in the South Seven Conference. Marion is 5-0 in the league and 16-6 overall. Mount Vernon is 4-2 in the league and Centralia is 3-2.

The Murphysboro Red Devils have captured another Ohio Division crown in the River-to-River. Murphysboro finished league play 9-1 and presently stand 13-10 overall. West Frankfort finished runner-up at 7-3 in the Ohio.

The Mississippi title goes to the Carterville Lions, who are now 21-3 overall. They completed the league schedule at 7-1, one game ahead of Anna-Jonesboro (6-2, 19-3).

The BDC West shows ZRC in first place at 5-1 (16-2 overall) over second-place Johnston City (4-2, 22-5). Trico has three league losses and Goreville has four.

In the BDC East, Carmi-White County is 7-1 with Flora one half game back at 6-1. Fairfield has an outside shot at 5-2.

The South Egyptian Conference leaders are Century (5-0) and Elverado (4-0), while Crab Orchard and Norris City-Omaha-Enfield are each 8-1 and atop the standings in the Greater Egyptian Conference. Gallatin County is two games back at 6-3.

SOCCER

The Murphysboro Red Devils girls squad is in a class of its own. They are a perfect 10-0 in the River-to-River Conference.

Even more impressive is the fact that the Red Devils have won three consecutive league titles, and according to Athletic Director Len Novara, have never lost a league game, going 28-0-2 the last three seasons. They are a stunning 172-8 in goal differential over that same time period.

BIG-TIME DECISION

Benton High School distance runner Gavin Genisio, a state champion in cross country, and among the top half milers, milers, and two milers in the state in track, has announced his future plans on social media.

The Rangers standout has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee. The Volunteers annually have one of the premier track programs in the country.

To date, Genisio has been clocked at 1:53 in the 800 meters; 4 minutes, 7 seconds in the 1600 meters; and 9 minutes, 9 seconds in the 3200 meters.