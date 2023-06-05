The high school sports season is officially over for Southern Illinois. All that remains is Class 3A and 4A softball and baseball and there are no representatives from our region.

This past weekend, private schools continued to flex their muscles and win trophies at the Illinois High School Association’s Class 1A and 2A softball and baseball state finals in Peoria.

BASEBALL

Gibault Catholic of Waterloo captured the Class 1A baseball title with another private school, Sterling-Newman Catholic, finishing third.

The two public schools competing for a title were Goreville and Henry Senachwine (from the northwest part of the state in Marshall County).

Goreville pushed Gibault Catholic to the wire Friday in the semifinals before falling, 7-6. The Blackcats then lost to Newman Catholic in the third-place game Saturday, 6-2.

In Class 2A baseball, three of the four schools competing were private high schools. Joliet Catholic brought home first place with a 4-2 win over Southern Illinois representative, Columbia.

Quincy Notre Dame, another private school, earned third-place honors with a 7-2 win over yet another private school – Chicago DePaul College Prep, 7-2.

SOFTBALL

In Class 1A, St. Bede Academy in Peru was crowned champion. The private school slipped past Goreville, 4-1, in the semifinals and went on to defeat Illini Bluffs of Glasford, 7-6, in the championship game Saturday.

Goreville then fell to LeRoy, 4-3, in the third-place game.

In Class 2A, Johnston City was battered 8-1 in the battle for third by a private school – Effingham St. Anthony.

The championship went to a public school in 2A – Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) – who defeated Beecher, 7-1.

ALL STAR FOOTBALL GAME

The annual Southern Illinois All-Star football game featuring graduated seniors from throughout the region will square off in a semi-friendly match Friday at Benton High School.

For most, the game is an opportunity to put on the pads one last time. A few will continue their careers in football at the collegiate level.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. Players have been divided up geographically and mostly feature South Seven Conference, River-to-River and Black Diamond Conference athletes.

Admission is $5 and the gates will open an hour prior to the game at 6 p.m.

DOYLE WATCH

Carterville High School senior-to-be Amayah Doyle has been selected to the prestigious Premier Girls Fast-Pitch All-American Futures Game in Irvine, California set for July 29.

The game will feature 44 of the best softball players from the Class of 2024 against the best from the Class of 2025. The game will air on ESPN3 at 4 p.m. PST.

Doyle, who plays third base and bats at the top of the order for the Lions, has already committed to the University of Tennessee.

COACHING MOVES

Matt Laur of Freeburg has accepted the head basketball and athletic director positions at Pinckneyville, replacing Bob Waggoner, who has been named the new superintendent of schools at Martinsville.

Marcus Clarry, a Du Quoin graduate, is taking over the reins as boys head basketball coach at Sesser-Valier after one-year head coach Tommy Holder returned to Carbondale to serve as an assistant to newly rehired Jim Miller.

Clarry has been with Sesser-Valier as an assistant coach for the last decade.