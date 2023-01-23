Prep Notebook | Tip of the hat to mid-winter tournament winners

Last week was a big week for Pinckneyville High School basketball. The Panthers boys team went 5-0 this past week to lay claim to the Benton Invitational Tournament championship. Now 20-3 overall, the Panthers would appear to be ascending as the regular season approaches the home stretch.

Pinckneyville beat the host Rangers, 51-46, in placing first. The boys from Perry County also earned wins over Sesser-Valier, Meridian, Vandalia and Hamilton County. They have now won seven straight.

The PCHS girls were also solid, winning all three of their games at West Frankfort to win the title. The Panthers earned wins over Sesser-Valier, Herrin and West Frankfort.

Eldorado boys won the Arrowhead Classic at Johnston City, posting wins over Anna-Jonesboro, Johnston City, Du Quoin and Christopher.

Agape Christian won the Zeigler-Royalton Mid-Winter Classic, beating Cobden in the finals. Speaking of those two teams, I was very impressed with Agape's 1-2 punch of post player Nate Kaufman and forward Isaac Goldman. Both are outstanding players and I can see why Kaufman is approaching 2,000 points scored for a career and Goldman has eclipsed 1,000.

Cobden's Tyler Franklin is another big-time scorer that I got to see play for the first time. The senior swingman is capable of running the point or posting up down low. All three of these players are more than capable of playing college ball.

Centralia beat top-ranked Herrin in the finals of the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic despite trailing at the three previous quarter breaks.

And the Massac County Patriots finished first at the Carbondale/Carterville Mid-Winter Tournament (girls) with a hard-fought 67-64 win over Carterville in the championship game. The big surprise there was when the Patriots laid a bruising on Mount Vernon, 69-38. The Rams were favored to win the tourney and beat Massac by 19 early in the season.

What a turnaround!

STATE BOUND BOWLERS

Kudos to the Harrisburg Bulldogs on qualifying for the state bowling meet as a team this weekend at St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon. Harrisburg was the lone team south of Salem to qualify. Two other individuals qualified - Evan Flath of Carterville and Nick Hubbard of Herrin. Flath was the individual champion at the Collinsville Sectional.

COACHES VS CANCER

This week is Coaches vs. Cancer "Suits and Sneakers Week," a week when college and high school basketball coaches around the nation wear their suits and sneakers to work to bring attention to the fight against cancer.

This year, the emphasis is "Set the Screen!"

Screening for cancer decreased by as much as 94% during the worst periods of the COVID-19 pandemic and remains down by as much as 25% from historical averages. Delays in cancer diagnosis and treatment have been linked with worse health outcomes.

The American Cancer Society supports groundbreaking research and cancer patient resources like the 24-hour/364-day Cancer Helpline at 800-227-2345; the American Cancer Society website (cancer.org); and Hope Lodge in St. Louis where individuals can stay free of charge while they get treatments.

Locally, the Zeigler-Royalton Tornadoes will have their Suits and Sneakers game when they host Shawnee this Thursday, Jan. 26.

"We will be celebrating our achievements in Coaches vs. Cancer - encouraging those currently being treated, remembering those lost, and encouraging all our fans to 'Set the Screen,'" said event organizer Randy Risley.

Risley said Suits and Sneakers and Coaches vs. Cancer is a cooperative effort between the American Cancer Society and the National Basketball Coaches Association.