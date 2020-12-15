Prep Notebook | Vienna cheerleading finishes Top 4 in IHSA Tik Tok Challenge

The Vienna Eagles cheerleading team was named to the Final Four of the IHSA’s Tik Tok Holiday Challenge on Friday out of 150 participating schools.

Vienna was joined by O'Fallon High School, Mercer County High School, and St. Andrew High School of Chicago in the Top 4. Eagles coach Staci Shafer was informed by the IHSA on Monday that St. Andrew High won the challenge after over 28,000 votes had been cast just before the weekend.

Immediately after Shafer and her team learned about the challenge, they knew it was an opportunity to donate to the Johnson County Strong charity set up to help the families impacted after the sudden car crash involving six high school students in October.

“It was a no-brainer when we found out we had the opportunity to donate to that charity,” Shafer said on Tuesday. “Our challenge right now is to do what we can to support the community.”

Despite not winning, Shafer and her team still found ways to donate through local fundraising. The IHSA’s challenge was sponsored by Double Good Gourmet Popcorn and awarded the winner 500 dollars to split with the team and a charity of their choice.