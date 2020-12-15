Prep Notebook | Vienna cheerleading finishes Top 4 in IHSA Tik Tok Challenge

The Vienna Eagles cheerleading team was named to the Final Four of the IHSA’s Tik Tok Holiday Challenge on Friday out of 150 participating schools.
Vienna was joined by O'Fallon High School, Mercer County High School, and St. Andrew High School of Chicago in the Top 4. Eagles coach Staci Shafer was informed by the IHSA on Monday that St. Andrew High won the challenge after over 28,000 votes had been cast just before the weekend.
Immediately after Shafer and her team learned about the challenge, they knew it was an opportunity to donate to the Johnson County Strong charity set up to help the families impacted after the sudden car crash involving six high school students in October.
“It was a no-brainer when we found out we had the opportunity to donate to that charity,” Shafer said on Tuesday. “Our challenge right now is to do what we can to support the community.”
Despite not winning, Shafer and her team still found ways to donate through local fundraising. The IHSA’s challenge was sponsored by Double Good Gourmet Popcorn and awarded the winner 500 dollars to split with the team and a charity of their choice.
The biggest reward Shafer found from the experience was teaming up with rival school Goreville to support a charity that impacted both towns. The crash involved Vienna sophomore Aidan Roger Baker, Vienna junior Brayden Riley King, and Goreville senior Jordan Davidson, who all passed away in the tragic accident.
Vienna sophomores Max Koehler and Dylan Harrism as well as Harrisburg student Macie Turvold were all hospitalized in St. Louis.
“Putting aside everything and being there with Goreville during a tough time for both towns has been tremendously important for us,” Shafer said.
Shafer’s team held a Zoom call that featured her 19 girls providing numerous ideas for the Tik Tok challenge. The IHSA’s challenge was to spread cheer and provide friendly competition for those that participated. The final result ended with Eagles cheerleaders and the school mascot dancing to Jessie James Decker’s, ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.’
The video montage was created by one of Shafer’s girls that works for the school’s newscast program, Eagles Outlook. Vienna’s Kalysta Conley can be found on the IHSA’s website talking about her team's charity of choice with members of the other schools.
“It was a joint effort,” Shafer added. “We just thought it was the coolest thing when we were nominated. We were honored, and we knew it would be tough going up against some of those Chicago schools with larger voting populations than us.”
SIRR Conference
The SIRR Conference held a special meeting on Monday that concluded with a unanimous vote from all 11 participating schools to keep the conference together.
News surfaced last week that certain schools in the SIRR were plotting to disband other members in order to start a new conference. The Mississippi Division currently holds six member schools, while the Ohio Division dropped to five after Sparta signed to join the Cahokia Conference in June.
Many coaches shared their relief for the news on Twitter, while others kept their responses short in phone calls with The Southern. The SIRR Conference’s Twitter account released a joint statement that reflected on the two-hour meeting.
“The Southern Illinois River to River Conference met this afternoon to discuss it’s future. After lengthy discussion, it was decided unanimously the eleven schools would continue to move forward to strengthen the competitive relationships that have existed for the past 27 years.”
Massac County’s Ansley Bailey
The Massac County Athletics Twitter account congratulated their senior cross country runner, Ansley Bailey, on Monday after signing her NLI with SIU.
Bailey was named The Southern Illinoisan’s 2020 Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year following her first-place finish at the Class 1A Belleville Sectional meet. She’ll continue her education while getting to compete for the Salukis.
