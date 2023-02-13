The Du Quoin High School football program has two state championship trophies and dozens of years of state playoff experience. It is without a doubt one of the most accomplished football programs in Illinois.

As a highly successful program that was largely built in the 1970s by Bob Karnes and continued to bear fruit from the late 1980s through the last decade under Al Martin, Du Quoin football is synonymous with success.

Since the latter's retirement as head coach, however, the program hasn't been as dominant as it once was. Former Indians quarterback AJ Hill was the first DHS grad handed the keys to the program.

In four seasons at the helm, he compiled a 27-15 overall record.

When Hill opted to move out of the region and join the Rochester coaching staff a few years ago, Athletic Director Derek Beard, who had served several years as an assistant, and still leads the boys track program, assumed the reins.

Beard's teams are 18-17 in his four seasons with season two cut short due to COVID-19. Under Beard, the Indians finished 5-4 in 2021 and 3-6 this past season.

So, the school board is apparently looking to make a change that would either include the removal of Beard as head coach or as both athletic director and head coach.

It's one thing to make a coaching change. That's the risk that coaches inherit when they accept the oft-thankless job. It's something entirely different, however, when you're taking away one's livelihood.

This week marks yet another board meeting scheduled to address the issue.

According to KFVS-12 in Cape Girardeau, about 50 of Beard's supporters - including fellow coaches and area athletic directors - showed up to last week's special board meeting. No action was taken.

Beard has been a strong advocate for DHS Athletics the last several years and has the respect of his coaching staff and athletic director peers. It would be a mistake to overlook his loyalty and hard work. Why not just give him some more help? Keeping kids interested today is much more difficult than it was in years past.

TO THE WINNERS

Congratulations to the Carterville High School girls bowling team for placing third at the Belleville Sectional and advancing to the state tournament in Rockford this weekend for the first time in school history.

Coach Lee Kirchner has done a fabulous job molding this bunch into a successful product. Kudos to team members: Zoe Mercer, Mallory Hopking, Cheyenne Cockrum, Abby Bonovz, and Adriana Bird.

Congrats also to the Sadler twins of Anna-Jonesboro. Drew won his weight class at the Carterville Sectional wrestling tournament to advance to state and will be a strong contender for a championship at 106 pounds.

Sister, Zoee, competing at 105 pounds, won the girls sectional at Peoria Richwoods on Saturday and will be a favorite to bring home a state crown. Wouldn't that be something to see a brother-sister combo achieve such greatness in such a demanding sport!

MILESTONES

Milestones continue to be reached in Southern Illinois basketball this winter.

Roderic Gatewood, Jr. recently scored his 2,000th point for the Meridian Bobcats basketball team and Carly Foster scored her 2,000th career point for Gallatin County earlier this month. Foster, I am told, plans to play at Rend Lake College next fall, while Gatewood remains undecided.