Prep Notebook: Wheeler pulling double-duty at Carbondale, Cobden

Coaches coach. It’s what they do.

And in the case of Wendell Wheeler, he’s now going to pull double duty at different schools.

Wheeler was recently named the new boys golf coach at Carbondale, tacking that on to his post coaching boys basketball at Cobden. Wheeler is one of several new hires announced by the Jackson County school after Gwen Poore took over as athletic director July 16 for Mark Albertini.

“This isn’t going to be difficult because there’s no overlap,” Wheeler said Monday. “I’ve got the golf team in the fall and then I’ll have basketball in the winter. I’m also retired from the classroom, so it’s not like I don’t have the time to do this.”

Wheeler becomes the second coach in the area coaching varsity sports at separate schools. Karen Jurich runs the volleyball program at Herrin in the fall, then pilots the girls basketball team at Murphysboro in the winter.

In Wheeler’s case, he now gets to coach at the same school – at least in the fall – as his wife. Kim Wheeler has been the softball coach at Carbondale since 2007, winning four regional titles and missing on a 2019 sectional title by one run.

“I know she’ll take care of me,” Wendell Wheeler said, laughing.