Prep Notebook: Wheeler pulling double-duty at Carbondale, Cobden

Coaches coach. It’s what they do.
And in the case of Wendell Wheeler, he’s now going to pull double duty at different schools.
Wheeler was recently named the new boys golf coach at Carbondale, tacking that on to his post coaching boys basketball at Cobden. Wheeler is one of several new hires announced by the Jackson County school after Gwen Poore took over as athletic director July 16 for Mark Albertini.
“This isn’t going to be difficult because there’s no overlap,” Wheeler said Monday. “I’ve got the golf team in the fall and then I’ll have basketball in the winter. I’m also retired from the classroom, so it’s not like I don’t have the time to do this.”
Wheeler becomes the second coach in the area coaching varsity sports at separate schools. Karen Jurich runs the volleyball program at Herrin in the fall, then pilots the girls basketball team at Murphysboro in the winter.
In Wheeler’s case, he now gets to coach at the same school – at least in the fall – as his wife. Kim Wheeler has been the softball coach at Carbondale since 2007, winning four regional titles and missing on a 2019 sectional title by one run.
“I know she’ll take care of me,” Wendell Wheeler said, laughing.
The other recent coaching change at Carbondale involves girls golf, where Naomi Graham takes over for Marialice Jenkins. Earlier this month, Jenkins was hired as an assistant women’s basketball coach at her alma mater, SIU, replacing Nicole Collier on Cindy Stein’s staff.
Albertini, who is now an assistant principal at Carbondale, oversaw the hiring of Troy Barton as the new boys basketball coach back in the spring. All Barton has to do is replace Jim Miller, the program’s all-time winningest coach who posted 424 wins in 23 seasons.
Wheeler will get a quick glimpse at his new team. The Terriers join the South Seven’s other schools at the conference’s yearly preview tournament Aug. 12 at Belleville Althoff.
ON THE MOVE
Tracy Steed Hill announced on her Facebook page Friday that she’s resigned after three years as the West Frankfort girls basketball coach to accept a position in the physical education department at Carbondale.
Steed Hill said the offer from Carbondale was too good to pass up and that she might have coaching opportunities with the Terriers.
“It’s definitely bittersweet for me because I’ll miss my players and co-workers at West Frankfort,” she said on Facebook.
Another SIRR Ohio school moved last week to fill a vacant coaching position. Murphysboro tapped Kim Cook as its new volleyball coach, replacing Apryl Gordon.
In two seasons as the head coach, Gordon went 28-18, including a 10-7 mark in the spring of 2021. The Red Devils started 1-5 and then ripped off nine wins in 10 matches before a season-ending loss to Du Quoin.
Cook is the program’s fourth coach since April 2019, when Mike Layne announced his resignation. Gordon actually stepped down after the 2019 season, but agreed to run the program again after her replacement stepped away before coaching a match.
NEW FACE AT THOMPSONVILLE
Jerry Warren and Thompsonville volleyball have been synonymous with each other since 1986, aside from a two-year stint, but Warren has retired and replaced by Misty Stover.
In 33 years on the Tigers’ sideline, Warren posted a 552-381-7 record. Twenty-three of his teams finished with winning records and 13 bagged 20 or more wins. His best team was the 1999 squad that went 29-5, capturing his only regional championship.
Warren’s final team managed a 10-8 mark in the 2021 spring season.
