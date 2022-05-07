Prep Soccer | Belleville-Althoff gets shutout win over Carbondale

CARBONDALE – Belleville Althoff’s defense didn’t allow Carbondale a shot on goal Saturday afternoon at the Fralish soccer Complex and beat the Terriers, 2-0, to complete a season sweep of the entire South Seven Conference.

“Carbondale played a pretty tight defensive game and we struggled a bit after we got the first quick goal in the first four minutes,” said Althoff coach Juergen Huettner. “If we had gotten a second goal soon thereafter it would have been a different story, so give it to Carbondale they played hard. They just didn’t give us any good looks.”

The defending 1A state champions remained undefeated in their last seven games to improve to 17-5-2 and finish 8-0 in the South Seven for its fifth straight conference title. The Crusaders out-shot the Terriers 17-0 and had nine corner kicks compared to Carbondale's two.

“We get some good corner kicks because our serve is excellent,” Huettner said. “We just didn’t connect with them after the first one.”

The shutout was the 13th of the season for the Crusaders. Sophomore Anna Brewer began the game in goal and was replaced by fellow sophomore Emilee Travnicek with 15:33 remaining in the first half. Senior Ashley Plaisted also got into the game replacing Travnicek with 4:42 remaining in the game.

“Defensively we’ve been pretty stout all year, so I felt pretty confident about that for the game,” Huettner said. “I have to give them credit for playing a good defensive game and their goalkeeper had some nice saves. I think that made the difference.”

Carbondale came into the game having won three of its last four games – all by shutouts - but dropped to 11-8 overall and 3-3 in the South Seven.

“We talked to the girls about giving a complete effort because we struggled in the first game (7-0 loss) to them,” said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. “Our group did everything they could to compete and I’m happy with the way they played. We have two conference games left and we just need to play hard for 80 minutes at a time and give everything we can. As long as we don’t walk away disappointed with our effort I’m fine with that.”

The Crusaders took the early lead at the 3:57 mark on a header by Claire Nash off a corner kick from the left side of the field by Natalie Cohn. For the senior the goal was her 16th of the season and for Cohn it was her 10th assist.

The Althoff backline was almost impenetrable, not allowing a serious scoring opportunity in the first half. The Crusaders finished the first half with eight shots on the Terriers freshman goalkeeper Avery Summerlin.

Althoff earned four corner kicks in the first half with only the first one resulting in a goal or even a scoring chance. The Terriers had one corner kick.

The Terriers had their first good scoring chance of the game with 25:01 remaining in the second half when Julia Oberg got open on the right side of the box, but her shot was deflected wide right by the defense.

Althoff came right back scoring 1:22 later on another record-setting goal by freshman Marissa Morris on a pass from senior Morgan Wagner. For Morris it was her 25th goal extending the Crusader team record for goals scored by a freshman that was set when she scored three goals against the Terriers in their first meeting to break the previous of 22 set in 2007 and tied in 2008.

Oberg almost got open again in the same spot less than a minute later, but was unable to gain possession.

With 19 minutes remaining the Crusaders almost scored off a corner kick from the right side when Natalie Cohn’s serve was right on the money to Wagner again, but Summerlin was able to get a hand on her header and hold onto the rebound.

The Terriers had another chance with 8:30 remaining when Elle Banz and Oberg raced down the left side on a great give-and-go, but the defense deflected the next pass out of bounds and the Terriers lost possession on the throw-in to end the threat.

