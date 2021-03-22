Prep Soccer | Carbondale scores with five seconds left to down Centralia

CARBONDALE — Nate Torres’ goal with five seconds left on a free kick lifted Carbondale to a 2-1 win over Centralia in a South Seven boys soccer game on Senior Night at the Fralish Soccer Complex on Monday.
Centralia (0-3) was called for a foul with 15 seconds left and Torres had to run from the Centralia side of the mid-stripe to set up just outside the box to the left of center and take the shot as time was running out for the winner.
“I thought, ‘oh shoot’, as I looked at the clock, so I thought again, ‘it’s all or nothing’, so I ran as fast as I could to set up,” Torres said. “The referee asked me if I wanted 10 seconds to set up, but, of course, I didn’t have 10 seconds. A guy walked in front of me, so I knew they weren’t going to expect me to shoot the ball. I just hit it as hard as I could. I was going for the far post, but it deflected off the goalkeeper’s face and just went in. So sometimes you just get lucky.”
Centralia almost scored with a minute left on a shot that hit the crossbar and just bounced out a few inches from the goal line.
Before the varsity game, the four Terrier seniors Jackson Beaupre, Max Johnson, Nathaniel Pimentel and Jack Randle were honored along with their parents, family and friends with carnations and glowing tributes.
The Terriers got the off to a good start with two scoring chances in the first two minutes, but Centralia goalkeeper Tizian Keiffer made both saves. The Orphans came back eight minutes with two scoring chances of their own, but Terrier goalkeeper Alex VanWinkle was up to the task.
Carbondale finally broke the scoreless tie with 7:11 remaining in the first half, when Luca DiMaggio beat Keiffer from the middle off a pass from Khalil Oues.
DiMaggio had a second good scoring chance four minutes later, but his blast from the left side was stopped by Keiffer for his fourth save of the first half.
The Orphans tied the score with 12:48 into the second half on a goal by Abner Cruz. Cruz had a great chance to take the lead three minutes later on a free kick from the left side of center that hit the right post on the fly.
Carbondale came right back on two free kicks by Torres in a span of 43 seconds. The first came at the top of the circle that Keiffer made a hand save on that the defense had to clear and the second was from farther out and to the right side that Keiffer stopped and pushed out to his right.