Prep Soccer | Carbondale scores with five seconds left to down Centralia

CARBONDALE — Nate Torres’ goal with five seconds left on a free kick lifted Carbondale to a 2-1 win over Centralia in a South Seven boys soccer game on Senior Night at the Fralish Soccer Complex on Monday.

Centralia (0-3) was called for a foul with 15 seconds left and Torres had to run from the Centralia side of the mid-stripe to set up just outside the box to the left of center and take the shot as time was running out for the winner.

“I thought, ‘oh shoot’, as I looked at the clock, so I thought again, ‘it’s all or nothing’, so I ran as fast as I could to set up,” Torres said. “The referee asked me if I wanted 10 seconds to set up, but, of course, I didn’t have 10 seconds. A guy walked in front of me, so I knew they weren’t going to expect me to shoot the ball. I just hit it as hard as I could. I was going for the far post, but it deflected off the goalkeeper’s face and just went in. So sometimes you just get lucky.”

Centralia almost scored with a minute left on a shot that hit the crossbar and just bounced out a few inches from the goal line.

Before the varsity game, the four Terrier seniors Jackson Beaupre, Max Johnson, Nathaniel Pimentel and Jack Randle were honored along with their parents, family and friends with carnations and glowing tributes.