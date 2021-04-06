Prep Soccer | Carterville-Herrin, Murphysboro play to a scoreless tie

“We’re going to need some help from someone else,” Lydy said. “They still have to play Pinckneyville and Massac and hopefully one of those teams will take them out and we can beat A-J and finish the season up.”

Carterville’s freshman goalkeeper Keegan Weber turned away all four Red Devil shots on goal while Murphysboro’s senior goalkeeper Jett Hayes stopped the Lions three shots.

“Keegan Weber our goalkeeper and our backline having two clean sheets in a row, you know you have to applaud that for sure,” Lennox said.

The first half was played mainly between the 18-yard boxes with no shots on goal until Carterville junior Josh Peterson found himself wide open in front of the net with 16:45 remaining, but Hayes held his ground and made the save.

With 8:53 left, Riley Sims had a clear shot on Hayes, but again the senior stopped the shot.

“The objective is to not have those shots available, so we talked about that at the half and it worked,” Lydy said.

Murphysboro finally tested Weber with 1:34 remaining when David Taylor set up Alan Rulfo and the freshman was up to the task.