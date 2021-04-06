Prep Soccer | Carterville-Herrin, Murphysboro play to a scoreless tie

CARTERVILLE — In a battle between two of the top four teams in the River-to River Conference Carterville-Herrin and Murphysboro played to a 0-0 tie Tuesday afternoon in boys soccer.
“It was a good fought battle, so I think that’s what this game should have ended in,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy. “I think both teams played pretty equally. I thought both teams shut each other’s offense down a little bit, that helped, because both teams like to pass and both teams did a job good of preventing that to happen.”
Carterville-Herrin (5-1-2) was coming off a 1-0 non-conference win over Marion on Monday night and goes into its Thursday game with Massac County (2-3-1, 1-3-1 SIRR) with a 4-1-2 conference record.
“Coming off our win last night after playing hard 80 plus minutes on that big wide field our guys were cramping up a bit toward the end of that game and you could see them coming out again tonight cramping up with the heat in this game,” said Carterville coach Chip Lennox. “After two hard games against two great opponents two days in a row, of course, we always want a win, but getting a draw today is a great result and we’re fine with that.”
Murphysboro (4-2-3) played Pinckneyville to a 1-1 tie last Thursday and takes its 3-2-2 conference mark against Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden (7-2-0) and its 5-2-0 conference record this Thursday.
“We’re going to need some help from someone else,” Lydy said. “They still have to play Pinckneyville and Massac and hopefully one of those teams will take them out and we can beat A-J and finish the season up.”
Carterville’s freshman goalkeeper Keegan Weber turned away all four Red Devil shots on goal while Murphysboro’s senior goalkeeper Jett Hayes stopped the Lions three shots.
“Keegan Weber our goalkeeper and our backline having two clean sheets in a row, you know you have to applaud that for sure,” Lennox said.
The first half was played mainly between the 18-yard boxes with no shots on goal until Carterville junior Josh Peterson found himself wide open in front of the net with 16:45 remaining, but Hayes held his ground and made the save.
With 8:53 left, Riley Sims had a clear shot on Hayes, but again the senior stopped the shot.
“The objective is to not have those shots available, so we talked about that at the half and it worked,” Lydy said.
Murphysboro finally tested Weber with 1:34 remaining when David Taylor set up Alan Rulfo and the freshman was up to the task.
The Lions had the first great chance to break the tie in the second half at the 5:25 mark on a corner kick by Sims from the left side, but Burke Lange’s header sailed just over the crossbar.
Hayes was tested three and a half minutes later on a long free kick by Evan Lennox that got through the defense, but he was able to grab the ball and send it back down the pitch.
In the final 22 minutes, Murphysboro had 11 scoring chances starting with Weber making back-to-back saves off free kicks by Taylor and Efrain Lemus in a 2:38 span.
“We’ve been working on playing better defense and generating offense from that defense,” Lydy said. “Carterville is a good team. They beat Carbondale and they’re first in the league. We had a chance at the end that were a foot and a half from the goal line. Give it to them. They played good defense today.”
After Hayes and Weber hustled out of the net to get to balls before a shot could be taken on back-to-back opportunities, Weber made a save a on a chip shot by Marco Gaona with 16:46 left.
Over the next 13 minutes, Weber again got to the ball before Murphysboro could take a shot twice and three other Red Devil scoring chances were wide of the net.
With 55 seconds remaining, Carterville junior Chandler Teeling stole the ball just outside the box, but his shot sailed over Hayes for the last scoring chance. Before the game both teams had decided not to play overtime.