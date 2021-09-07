Prep Soccer | Murphysboro, Anna-Jonesboro play to tie

MURPHYSBORO — Efrain Lemus’ second goal of the season with 1:57 left in the game pulled Murphysboro into a 2-2 tie with Anna-Jonesboro in a River-to-River Conference boys soccer game on the turf of “Doc” Bencini Field on Tuesday.

“I just made the run from the center back position all the way from the other side of the field and saw my little brother and managed to get the goal,” Lemus said. “The goalie almost got it, too. He got his leg on it and it bounced in. After we scored the first goal, I told my teammates to press and press and press and that’s how we got the tying goal.”

Murphysboro upped its record to 3-1-1 and 1-1-1 in the conference while Anna-Jonesboro fell to 4-2-2 and 2-0-1 in the conference standings.

“Oh my goodness my boys played their hearts out in that second half,” said Murphysboro coach Mike Lydy. “If we play that way each game we’re going to be a hard out. We possessed the ball and had more shots, but their goalkeeper is so good. In the first half we were shooting too many shots from the outside, so I told my boys at halftime the one thing we have to do is challenge him within the box and we did and scored two goals."