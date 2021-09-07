Prep Soccer | Murphysboro, Anna-Jonesboro play to tie

MURPHYSBORO — Efrain Lemus’ second goal of the season with 1:57 left in the game pulled Murphysboro into a 2-2 tie with Anna-Jonesboro in a River-to-River Conference boys soccer game on the turf of “Doc” Bencini Field on Tuesday.
“I just made the run from the center back position all the way from the other side of the field and saw my little brother and managed to get the goal,” Lemus said. “The goalie almost got it, too. He got his leg on it and it bounced in. After we scored the first goal, I told my teammates to press and press and press and that’s how we got the tying goal.”
Murphysboro upped its record to 3-1-1 and 1-1-1 in the conference while Anna-Jonesboro fell to 4-2-2 and 2-0-1 in the conference standings.
“Oh my goodness my boys played their hearts out in that second half,” said Murphysboro coach Mike Lydy. “If we play that way each game we’re going to be a hard out. We possessed the ball and had more shots, but their goalkeeper is so good. In the first half we were shooting too many shots from the outside, so I told my boys at halftime the one thing we have to do is challenge him within the box and we did and scored two goals."
The Red Devils trailed 2-0 at the half despite out-shooting Anna-Jonesboro 7-3 in the first 40 minutes. Murphysboro came out after the intermission with a renewed effort out-shooting the Wildcats 5-0 in the second 40 minutes cutting the lead in half with 25:29 remaining on a goal by David Taylor.
“DJ (David Taylor) was real strong today,” Lydy said. “I had him playing forward and he really showed he had a lot of heart today. He was beating players all game. Their center back was outstanding and to be able to stay with him and score against an outstanding goalie is tough.”
Angel Lemus had two good scoring chances in a span of 27 seconds with less than 20 minutes left. The first coming from the right side that Henry made a spinning save on and the second from the middle that Henry made a hand save on.
With Murphysboro pressing, a foul was called to the right of the box with 5:31 remaining, but the younger Lemus’ crossing pass ended up being shot wide left. Lemus had another chance with 2:46 left after coming in off a corner kick from the left side, but Henry was able to smother the ball at the left post to stop the threat.
The Wildcats drew first blood with Charles Vaaca Diez getting possession of the ball on the left side and beating Baltazar Hernandez to his right on the ground at the 2:16 mark.
“It wasn’t the outcome I wanted, but the boys played hard like I wanted them to,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Mark Boomer. “They played well, but we came up short. They kept pressing, which is what Murphysboro always does, especially when they are down. They were down 2-0 and we let them back in the game.”
Anna-Jonesboro upped its lead to 2-0 with 30:18 remaining in the first half when middle defender Tristan Brummer took a long shot from around mid-field that Hernandez misjudged letting it bounce over him into the goal.
“We’ve got some goalkeepers in training and Hernandez played an outstanding game,” Lydy said. “He’s improved a ton and we’re going to need him as we go further into the season.”