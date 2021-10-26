Prep Soccer | Triad blanks undermanned Terriers

TROY – There was one strategy for Carbondale to have a chance at defeating unbeaten Triad Tuesday in a Class 2A boys soccer sectional semifinal.

It took four minutes for it to limp off the field.

And then the Knights started scoring goals.

Wyatt Suter’s hat trick punctuated their 22nd straight result, a 5-0 blanking of the undermanned Terriers.

“We knew what we were up against coming up here,” said Carbondale coach Jeff Hansen.

What were the Terriers up against? Try a team that entered the match 21-0-1 with a goal differential of 117-9. After opening the year with a 1-1 draw against Collinsville, the Knights have boat raced almost every opponent in their way.

Hansen hatched a game plan in the days after Carbondale’s 2-1 regional championship win Friday over Carterville. The Terriers (12-11) would commit all 11 players to defense, hoping they could frustrate Triad and perhaps generate enough counter-attacks to pot a goal or two that might lead to an epic upset.

Simply put, in soccer terms, Carbondale was going to park the bus.

“We were going to settle in a little bit,” Hansen said. “We had certain guys we were trying to take away.”

Instead, two Terriers were taken away. Less than two minutes into the match, senior midfielder Nate Torres was helped off the pitch, a trainer holding his left arm out. Two minutes after that, sophomore defender Sol Lopez hopped off the field with an ankle injury that kept him out for the day’s remainder.

Three minutes later, Suter collected the ball in a scramble at the goal mouth and poked in his first goal. From that point, Carbondale was officially in a no-win situation in more ways than one.

Pack its end of the field and lose, or go chase the match and lose by a lot?

“They have the ability to start to attack and if they don’t like it, they can restructure the whole thing,” Hansen said. “You get a lot of teams that go square peg-round hole. Triad can go into an area and not like it, and they can pull it out, keep possession and go into a different direction.”

The key words: Keep possession. Try as they might, the Terriers simply couldn’t generate more than two legitimate chances in the first one. The first came off a free kick from midfield, the second actually created a brief scramble at the goal-mouth. But nothing really panned out.

Meanwhile, Cameron Ramirez’s goal in the 25th minute made it 2-nil. Even though Torres returned for the second half with his left hand and wrist heavily taped, Carbondale simply couldn’t match the Knights’ physicality or skill.

Suter concluded the match’s competitive portion seven minutes into the second half with his second goal, then made it 4-0 four minutes later. Jake Ellis’ goal from the top of the box in the 63rd minute served as window-dressing.

The match’s remainder was a race to the final whistle as the sun set and temperatures cooled rapidly. Even with Triad substituting liberally in the last 15 minutes, the Terriers couldn’t create a good chance on net.

But the result didn’t diminish the work Carbondale did to get there. It was 5-8 on September 25 and trailing Murphysboro 1-0 in its rivalry game when it came up with two goals to earn the result.

That started a stretch of seven wins in nine matches, including the regional title that allowed the Terriers their chance to take down the Knights.

“We were in the final 32,” Hansen said, “and we earned the right to be there.”

