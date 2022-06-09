Prep Softball | 2022 was good, next year likely better

Unquenched thirst.

That might best describe the spring season of softball in Southern Illinois.

So many teams were just a play or two away from advancing to the State Tournament. Instead, the region whiffed. Not one Class 1A, 2A or 3A school made it past the Super-Sectional this year.

And that's pretty unusual around these parts.

In 1A, Trico fell to Casey-Westfield 3-1 at the Johnston City Super-Sectional. Casey won its state semifinal game over Forreston, 4-0, but then lost a heart-breaker to Glasford in the title game, 1-0.

In Class 2A, Freeburg cruised past Pinckneyville, 3-0, in the Super-Sectional and proceeded to drill Tolono Unity, 9-0, in the semifinals game at state before getting derailed by Taylor Ridge, 5-4, for the championship.

In 3A, Marion advanced to the finals of the Centralia Sectional. In a cruel twist of fate, Marion was ousted from postseason play for the second straight year by Highland. This time it was by the count of 4-3 in nine innings. Marion fans can take solace in the fact that the Bulldogs were then defeated in the Super-Sectional by Mahomet Seymour, 4-1. Mahomet's state final run begins June 10.

As for Marion, Joy Neal's ballclub can lay claim to 28 wins, including another South Seven Conference and regional championship. The wounds are still fresh now, so there isn't much to be excited about, but it was one heck of a ride.

Who were some of the other teams that performed well this spring?

Back to 1A, there is always the Goreville Blackcats. They stood toe-to-toe with the Pioneers in the sectional final before falling 1-0. Expect those same two teams to battle it out for Class 1A bragging rights in the region next spring. The Woodlawn Cardinals and Pope County Pirates both won regionals and could make some noise again next year as could Cobden and Steeleville.

In 2A, the competition is distinctly more widespread. Pinckneyville advanced the furthest this year, but dropped two conference games to Carterville before knocking them off in the sectional final.

Both teams return their No. 1 pitchers - Addie Waggoner for the Panthers - and Lacie Carr for the Lions. In fact, Carterville only graduated one senior - Macey Lentz from a 33-win team. That screams state tournament-bound, doesn't it?

Ordinarily, yes, but not when there are ballclubs like Pinckneyville, Murphysboro, Nashville, Johnston City, Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher, Benton and West Frankfort lurking in the weeds.

So many good teams in this bracket. Yes, the Lions will be the favorite, but they will most certainly not be a shoo-in.

In 3A, until somebody knocks off the Wildcats, they are the team to beat in the region. There aren't that many 3A schools that are fit to compete in the southern half of the state. Carbondale will always be competitive under head coach Kim Wheeler. Mount Vernon won a regional and advanced to the sectional semifinals before bowing out to Highland this year.

And the once-dominant Herrin Tigers are rebuilding, having graduated several seniors and losing their head coach, Stephanie Allen, to an administrative position.

In a few weeks, we will be announcing our Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year for softball. You won't want to miss that. Much like the postseason, the competition is thick.

Any team that was not brought into the discussion here today should, by all means, use this unintended slight as motivation for a great season next spring.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0