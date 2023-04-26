CRAB ORCHARD — Anna-Jonesboro southpaw Ruby Yates was scary good in the circle Wednesday as the Wildcats improved to 19-3 overall with a 7-0 softball win over the Crab Orchard Trojans.

Yates faced the minimum, striking out 14 of 21 batters who stepped into the batter’s box against her. Only one Trojan reached base as Mae Holmes singled up the middle in the fifth.

A line drive off the bat of Korrey Hazel, however, was caught by A-J first baseman Jayci Needling, who tagged first, doubling up Holmes and ending that mild threat.

Yates, a sophomore, couldn’t have been more dominant.

“I knew that I had a defense behind me so I could throw the ball where I needed to,” she said. “I felt good in the circle today.”

Yates said her best pitch Wednesday was her curve, explaining that she was throwing it about as much as her fastball.

The underclassman said she’s been working back from a knee injury sustained a little over a year ago.

“I had surgery last year and came back right at the end of last season,” she said. “I was working all summer, fall and winter to get healthy and get better. And now, I’m stronger than ever. My velocity is up some, too. I’m throwing in the low 60s.”

Yates said the Wildcats continue to show improvement.

“I think we’ve really come together as a team,” she said. “We’ve got each other’s backs. We just have that confidence and are really comfortable with our game right now. I think we can go pretty far in the postseason.”

After two scoreless innings, A-J broke loose with a pair of runs in the top of the third against Crab Orchard hurler, Drew Besheres.

Jenna Sadler reached on an infield single, stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher.

One out later, Kansas Craig was hit by a pitch and immediately stole second. Ana Turner, batting clean-up in the order, drove both of them home with a two-run double down the left field line.

The Wildcats added to their lead with one run in the fourth to make it 3-0. Needling singled, advanced to second on a walk to Carmin Smith, moved to third on an infield single by Sadler, and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Avery Osman.

The girls from Union County notched three more runs in the fifth inning. Turner hit a solo homer to center. Jayda Shepard reached on an error. Shea Thorn doubled, leaving runners on second and third. Needling and Smith followed with RBI singles.

Insurance tallies were added in the sixth and seventh when Osman and Smith belted solo homers.

Wildcats coach Rodney Seip was pleased with his club’s performance.

“Ruby was on today, using a lot of pitches. We were working inside and outside and she was hitting her spots pretty good. She didn’t have to throw the change up a whole lot. It seemed like her curve was working pretty good, too.”

Seip said Yates has won 17 of the team’s 19 games.

“We’ve been pitching her quite a bit. We got a couple of wins out of Sadler, but have been going to Ruby a lot this year.”

Seip said the offense was clicking against the Trojans.

“We finally got the bats going in the third and fourth innings,” he said. “We made some adjustments the second time through the lineup. I was glad to see that. We squared a few balls up and got three of them out of the ballpark.”

Crab Orchard coach Vernon Williams said his team was simply overmatched at the plate.

“We were struggling against their pitching,” he said. “We were behind with our swings all day. We only had one hit.”

Williams said a weak conference hinders his team.

“We don’t see this kind of pitching a lot,” he said. “Their girl (Yates) did a good job. She moved the ball around. She threw it up and down, and we chased a lot of pitches that were up.”

Anna-Jonesboro is scheduled to host Herrin on Thursday and will play at West Frankfort on Monday.

Crab Orchard, now 11-5 overall, travels to Goreville on Saturday and will play at Benton next Thursday.