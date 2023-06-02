PEORIA – Six runs in the first two innings proved to be more than enough as the Beecher Bobcats notched a 7-3 win over Johnston City in one of the two Class 2A state semifinal games Friday at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

With the victory, Beecher improves to 36-4 overall and advances to the state championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Indians fall to 31-6 overall and will play in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

It wasn’t hard to see why Beecher was the better team on this day. To put it simply, they put the ball in play – a lot.

All nine batters in the starting lineup for the Bobcats batted in each of the first two innings much to the frustration of Indians starter Gabby Overturf.

Of the seven hits she allowed in those two innings, only one was hit hard. The others were pretty much seeing-eye singles just out of the reach of the shortstop or second baseman.

“Sometimes, those pesky hits are just as big as the hits in the gap and home runs,” said a disappointed JC head coach Scott Hutchinson. “You can overprepare for a game like this, but I thought we were prepared the best that we could be. I will say that we were pretty tight at the beginning of the game. And I don’t know why. We’ve been loose all week leading up to the game.”

The Indians had a mild threat in the first scuttled by Beecher star righthander Ava Lorenzatti. With one out, Zoee Cullum walked. She stole second. Carsyn Clark also walked, leaving runners at first and second. Lorenzatti pitched out of the jam by striking out clean-up hitter Hope Newell and getting Lilly Armes to fly out to left to end the inning.

In the bottom of the first, the Bobcats put three runs on the board against Overturf.

Lorenzatti singled to start the frame. Kylie Cook also singled. Elena Kvasnicka bunted the runners over and reached safely herself on an error by the JC third baseman, which also allowed Lorenzatti’s courtesy runner Lilliana Irwin to score the first run.

Abby Sippel singled to right to drive in Cook. Kendall Kasput singled in the third run.

In the second inning, the Bobcats tallied three more runs.

Again, Lorenzatti led off with a base hit. Cook walked. Kvasnicka again bunted and all runners were safe on a late throw to third. Sippel drove in one run with a groundout to short. Kamryn Koontz drove in a run with a fielder’s choice and Kasput singled home a third run.

Overturf pitched a shutout inning in the third, but then exited the game, giving way to Peyton Smith at the start of the fourth inning.

Smith also had a shutout frame in the fourth, but then got nicked for one run in the fifth to make it 7-0 when Sippel singled home Cook, who had doubled.

The Indians couldn’t do much on the offensive end against Lorenzatti.

Addi Trout had a leadoff double in the second and was left stranded as Overturf, Bailey Weber and Hallie Newell all fanned.

In the fourth, Trout smacked her second hit of the game – another double – but again was stranded as Overturf popped out to second to end the inning.

Beecher inserted reliever Taylor Norkus to pitch the seventh and the Tribe pounced on her for three runs with the aid of some defensive miscues by the Bobcats’ shortstop.

But it was a case of too little, too late for JC on this day.

“I know Beecher changed pitchers in the seventh, but toward the end of the game when our girls realized they had nothing to lose, they loosened up and started playing better ball,” Hutchinson said.

Trout said Lorenzatti was a handful to deal with at the plate, even though she was able to collect two of the team’s five hits against the Bobcats’ ace.

“We knew coming in that our righthanded batters were going to get that inside pitch, and even though we were ready for it, she had a really good spin on it, and it was hard to hit. We’ve faced a lot of good pitchers this year, but she might have the best spin on a ball of anyone we faced,” Trout said.

Trout said the Indians will bounce back and play hard in Saturday’s third-place game.

“We’re going to work our butts off and try to end our season with a win.”