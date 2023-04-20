BENTON – One of the more underappreciated talents in Southern Illinois prep sports is Benton High School senior Braelyn Miller.

Miller is a three-sport athlete – right-side hitter in volleyball, shooting forward in basketball and pitcher/shortstop in softball. That, in itself, is a bit of a rarity in these days of specialization.

Miller enjoyed a solid, if not spectacular volleyball and basketball season. In volleyball, she totaled 80 kills, 341 assists, 75 service points, 73 digs, and 17 blocks, helping the Rangerettes to a 15-20 season.

In basketball, Miller helped lead the team to a perfect 9-0 record in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference and also included a 24-9 overall mark with a regional championship at Harrisburg. She averaged nine points and nine rebounds a game, along with three steals.

For her efforts, she was named All-Conference and All-South.

It is softball, however, where Miller shines the brightest. Through 19 games played this spring, the senior is hitting a ridiculous .618 with 34 hits in 55 official at bats. Moreover, she has hit five home runs, three triples, seven doubles, and driven in 11; scored 38 runs; walked 14 times against only three strikeouts; and posted an on-base percentage of .700.

If that weren’t enough to grab one’s attention, Miller has also put together a 7-3 record in 54.33 innings pitched; struck out 79 opposing batters, while walking 37 and surrendering 37 hits. She has posted a 2.58 earned-run average.

For her career, the numbers are eye-popping:

• .484 batting average

• .930 slugging percentage

• 104 hits

• 19 doubles

• 18 triples

• 13 home runs (tied for school record)

• 64 RBIs

• 108 runs scored

• 89 stolen bases (school record)

• 49 walks (school record)

All those numbers are pretty amazing, especially when taking into account that there were no games played due to COVID-19 in the spring of 2020, her freshman year, as well as a shortened season in 2021, her sophomore year.

“Yeah, I would guess softball is my best sport,” Miller said. “I’ve been playing the game about 12 years now. It’s been really fun. I got to play with my older sister (Addisyn) for a couple of years.”

Miller said the game intrigues her.

“I like the competitiveness. And when I pitch, I get to control the pace of the game. I guess I would say my best pitch is my curve.”

That said, Miller prefers hitting to pitching.

“I feel more comfortable swinging the bat,” she said. “Hitting the home run today (Monday vs. West Frankfort) was a good feeling. I had been struggling a little at the plate before that, so it was a relief to get that one.”

It’s hard to imagine what struggling means to Miller with a batting average above .600.

“I set a goal to get at least one hit a game,” she said. “If I don’t, I get mad at myself.”

Benton head coach Ron Winemiller said the senior standout means everything to his ballclub.

“Braelyn’s our MVP. She does everything,” the coach said. “If she draws a walk, it’s like a double, because nobody’s going to throw her out. She hits home runs, so she has good power. She gets mad when she makes outs. Nobody’s going to bat .1000, but that’s the kind of standard she sets for herself.”

Winemiller said Miller has never been a pitcher first.

“She kind of pitches out of necessity for us and has become one of the better ones in Southern Illinois,” he said. “We’re certainly glad that she is with us and gives us a chance to compete in most games she pitches.”

Winemiller said Miller’s sister, Addisyn, was a great player, too. “Playing catch in the yard with her older sister … learning the game from her dad, who spent so much time with them both, made Braelyn into the player she is today," Winemiller said. "I would put Braelyn up against any athlete in Southern Illinois for sure. What I think makes her really special is her competitive nature, her desire to win. That’s what sets her apart from just being a good athlete.”

Asked if she is a better player than her sister, Miller laughed.

“I’d say we’re pretty equal.”

Miller said her father – Ryan, the athletic director at Benton High School – taught her and her sister the basics of the game.

“And then we played on a local travel team. After that, we moved to a more competitive league.”

Despite all her talents for softball, Miller made it clear that she does not intend to play beyond high school.

“I’ve had some offers to play junior college ball, but I plan to get a job this summer and save some money for college. I’m probably going to study dentistry at SIU.”

Miller, who recently turned 18, added that she will miss participating in team sports.

“I will definitely miss the competitiveness and playing with my friends,” she said.