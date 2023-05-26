Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MARION — A six-run first inning proved to be the difference in the game Friday as the Carbondale High School softball team romped past Herrin, 9-3, to capture the Class 3A Marion Regional championship.

The Terriers improve to 20-12 overall with the victory and advance to the Highland Sectional at 5 p.m. Tuesday, where they will meet Waterloo, a 7-0 winner over Jerseyville on Friday.

The regional title for Carbondale is the school’s first since 2019.

“We’ve talked the last week about having to swing hard. Every pitch counts,” said Terriers coach Kim Wheeler. “If we’re going to swing, we’ve got to go take a hard cut at it. Take a look at the defense and see where the holes are at. We’ve been trying to do those things, and I’m proud of them for that.”

Wheeler said she told her team at the start of the spring that winning games early in the season is important, but not as important as winning games at the end of the season.

“We want to be playing our best ball at the end of the season,” she said. “I’ve done this for a while now. Softball’s a crazy game. You never know what’s going to happen. It’s important to keep working and keep grinding and the kids did just that.”

Wheeler said Grammer did a good job of keeping Herrin’s offense in check.

“I believe in Kaylen. She’s accomplished more this year than what a lot of people have,” she said. “I could not be more proud of the work that she has put in.”

Grammer said winning the regional championship was special for her and her teammates and coaches.

“It just proves that all our hard work was worth it,” the senior said. “We didn’t want our season to end today, and it didn’t because we worked hard.”

Grammer said the offense picked up where it left off Wednesday in the win over Mount Vernon.

“It feels good to hit well in the first inning and get some breathing room.”

Grammer said the next step is winning two games at the Highland Sectional.

“We know the teams there are going to be solid,” she said. “We’re going to have to have strong pitching, strong defense, and good bats. Just be solid like we have been lately.”

Herrin’s season draws to a close at 13-20 just three days after upsetting top-seed, Marion, 6-4.

Grammer retired the Tigers in order in the top half of the first inning.

The Terriers put the game virtually out of reach in the bottom of the frame.

Jasmine Martin grounded out to third for the first out, but the next seven Carbondale batters reached base safely against Herrin starter Sophia Schramm.

Arwen Robison bunted for a single. Grammer singled to left. A double steal advanced the runners. A wild pitch scored a run. A third strike passed ball allowed Kaelyn Viernum to reach base safely and Grammer to score.

Ella Karayiannis walked and Camryn Miller followed with a two-run single to right for a 4-0 lead. Lauren Lehman walked and Cate Duckworth singled. Martin added a two-run single for a 6-0 lead.

Herrin got on the board in the second inning when Lainey St. Peter walked, advanced to third on two wild pitches, and scored on an RBI single from Remy James.

Grammer kept the Tigers shut out the next three innings. Herrin managed single runs in the sixth and seventh. A wild pitch scored the run in the sixth and Jersey Summers doubled home Reese Elliott, who had reached on a bunt single.

The Terriers tacked on two runs in the fourth thanks to a pair of infield errors by Herrin and an RBI single from Grammer. They added one final tally in the fifth when Miller singled home Karyiannis, who had reached on an error, and advanced to third on a wild pitch and passed ball.

Tigers first-year coach Nick Baskin said his team did not play well, particularly in the field.

“We just didn’t play good defense today. Sometimes, coming off those big highs of making those big upsets, you tend to have a little letdown and I think that’s what happened to us today,” he said. “I thought we had a good practice yesterday. The girls have been busting their butts, but you just have to tip your hat to Carbondale today.”