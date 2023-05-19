DU QUOIN – Shortstop Makenzie Mowery went 2-for-4 with a triple and a grand-slam homer and teammate, Gabby Overturf, tossed a one-hit shutout to lead the Johnston City Indians to an 8-0 victory over Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher Friday to capture the Class 2A Du Quoin Regional.

With the win, Johnston City improves to 28-5 overall and advances to the Pinckneyville Sectional next week. ZRC’s season ends at 23-3.

For all intents and purposes, the game was over after one full inning of play. Overturf allowed a two-out single to McKensie Jackson, who was promptly thrown out trying to steal second by Indians catcher Addy Trout, ending the inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, Mowery belted a leadoff triple into right center. Zoee Cullum popped out to the catcher, but Carsyn Clark delivered an RBI single to left to make it 1-0.

Hope Newell walked. ZRC standout hurler Hayley Pasquino, who did not have good command of her fastball early in the game, struck out Peyton Johnson for the second out, but Trout walked, leaving runners on first and second.

Overturf then helped her own cause by smacking a two-run single to left. Bailey Weber walked. A wild pitch scored a run to make it 4-0. Hallie Newell was hit by a pitch loading the bases ahead of Mowery, who blasted a homer over the centerfield fence for an 8-0 advantage.

Mowery said she was just looking for something she could hit hard.

“I just want to help our team out and give our seniors another game,” she said. “I was really excited to see the ball go out. It was a pretty good feeling.”

Overturf said she appreciated the offensive support.

“Knowing that my team has my back and that I was giving 100% gave me a lot of confidence,” Overturf said. “We were ready to win as soon as we got here. We had already lost to them twice and knew we had to be ready. We didn’t want to end our season right now.”

JC head coach Scott Hutchinson was pleased with his team’s performance.

“You can’t take away from Hayley Pasquino,” he said. “She’s had a great season and their team’s had a great season,” he said.

ZRC beat the Indians in the two previous matches, which allowed the Tornadoes to win the Black Diamond Conference.

“We’ve worked very hard the last two days preparing for this game,” Hutchinson said. “We preached a lot about having good discipline at the plate. Hayley’s got a good strikeout pitch, but we laid off it today, which changed the way she had to pitch to us. And that’s huge. Kudos to our kids. They made the adjustment at the plate.”

ZRC head coach Anthony Pasquino took the loss in stride.

“We came out flat in that first inning. I think a lot of it was nerves,” he said. “You can’t come out flat and play like we did against a good team. We were unable to recover.”

Pasquino said Overturf was on her game.

“She did a good job of mixing speeds,” he said. “Her change was keeping us off balance all day.”

He added that while it stings to lose the regional championship game, the Tornadoes did fall to a strong team in the Indians.

“They’re a very good team. We’re definitely going to look back at our regular season. We had a heck of a season - one of the best in ZRC history. Losing this one hurts, but I’m still proud of the kids for what they accomplished,” Pasquino said.

Hutchinson said Mowery’s roundtripper gave the Indians breathing room.

“Makenzie’s been that kid that is like a sparkplug for us,” he said. “When she’s on, it seems like everybody’s on, and she was definitely on today.”

Hutchinson also sang the praises of his senior righthander, Overturf.

“We went back and talked about getting through the Murphysboro game (8-7 semifinal win Tuesday). Gabby didn’t have her best stuff that day, but good teams find ways to win ballgames.

“The next day, she didn’t throw the ball overhanded or underhanded. She had 24 hours of complete rest,” Hutchinson said. “We then worked a bullpen session Thursday to work on some stuff. She’s that senior you never want to lose.”

Hutchinson said winning a stacked regional is important to his players and the program as a whole.

“This is huge. I felt this regional was one of the tougher ones in Southern Illinois, if not the state,” Hutchinson said. “You look at Anna-Jonesboro getting knocked out early. Pinckneyville, Murphysboro, ZRC … we want to get to the super-sectional and play one last home game. We’ve never played in it since we started hosting.”

In order to do that, the Tribe will have to find a way to win two games next week at the Pinckneyville Sectional.

No small task.