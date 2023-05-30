Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HIGHLAND — Despite getting nine shutout innings from their star pitcher - Kaylen Grammer - the Carbondale Terriers fell to Waterloo, 7-0, in 10 innings Tuesday in the semifinal round of the Highland Class 3A Sectional.

The Bulldogs improved to 18-12-1 on the season and will play in the championship game Saturday at noon against the winner of Wednesday’s other semifinal game between Charleston and host, Highland.

Carbondale finishes its season at 20-13.

“In this game, you make a mistake and they’re going to make you pay,” said Terriers coach Kim Wheeler of the Bulldogs. ”That’s why they’re here. I couldn’t be more proud of my kids for battling like they did today.”

Grammer struck out 10 Waterloo batters through the first four innings with only two runners reaching base - one on a two-out single by Mallory Thompson and one on a one-out double by Jada Voelker.

The senior righthander went on to strike out five additional batters. In her first nine innings of work, she allowed only four hits.

In the seventh, things fell apart rather quickly for the Terriers.

Grammer surrendered a leadoff walk - the only walk she permitted the entire game. A sacrifice bunt coupled with an error left runners on first and second with nobody out. Grammer hit the next batter to load the bases with nobody out.

The No. 9 batter for the Bulldogs - Thompson - grounded to third and Carbondale corner infielder Kaelyn Viernum, threw home for the force out. The next batter, Sam Juelfs, popped a ball into shallow right. Neither second baseman Lauren Lehman nor rightfielder Leah Goins could get to the ball, allowing one run to score.

Mia Miller followed with another shallow fly to right that bounced out of the glove of Lehman, scoring the second run of the inning. A fielder’s choice grounder off the bat of Lilly Heck drove in a third run and Voelker cleared the bases with a grand slam to right center, putting the game out of reach.

Wheeler said the Terriers had been on a good run, winning 10 straight games prior to Tuesday’s matchup.

“We’ve got to be better at putting the ball in play and find a way to put some runs across,” she said. “We’ve got some young kids who are seeing this (level of play) for the first time. Now, they know they have to work to get better. That’s our plan.”

Waterloo coach Matt Mason was perhaps more relieved than excited with the win over Carbondale.

“In games like this when it goes that far, sometimes it comes down to a bloop and that’s what happened in the 10th. Fortunately, we were able to put the ball in play. Grammer’s outstanding. We felt very fortunate to get into the 10th.

“Hat’s off to our pitcher (Miller) too. She battled the whole day. That was a real pitchers’ duel.”

Miller finished with 18 strikeouts in her 10 innings of work. She gave up only four hits.

“Mia was really throwing the ball hard. She did a very good job for us today. We’re very pleased with her work,” Mason said.

The Terriers never got a runner beyond second base against Miller. And Waterloo never got a runner beyond second either, until the 10th.