CARBONDALE — With both teams coming into the game one game under .500, Carbondale took advantage of three errors to score all of their runs and behind freshman pitcher Lauren Lehman beat Benton, 3-0, in a non-conference softball game at Terrier Field on Monday.

“We finally put it together and played our best game of the season,” said Carbondale coach Kim Wheeler. “We defended very well and I thought our bats were good - we just hit a few of them at their shortstop and she made the plays. Lehman came in yesterday to work a little bit and we fine tuned a little bit of her pitches. Lehman did a really good job. I was proud of her.”

Carbondale improved to 10-10 with its third win in a row while Benton dropped to 11-13 with its fourth consecutive loss.

“Freshman Emma Zinzilieta pitched really well, we hurt ourselves both on the base paths and in the field,” said Benton coach Ron Winemiller. “We just couldn’t string anything together, so when you struggle to generate offense base running, gambles have to pay off and they didn’t today. Defensively, we misplayed a bunt with two outs in the fourth inning allowing two runs to score.”

Lehman (2-4) held the Rangerettes to just three base runners over the first fifth innings, striking out four batters and throwing just 70 pitches.

“It was really exciting because it was my first complete game and first shutout,” Lehman said. “I’ve pitched full games in travel ball before, but the best I’ve thrown in high school was three innings. During my warmup I wasn’t thinking about throwing a full game, but I’m glad it turned out that way. My changeup was definitely the one pitch that working the most.”

In the first inning, Malia Webb reached base on a bouncer up the middle, but catcher Ella Karayiannis threw out the second baseman attempting to steal on the next pitch.

After retiring the next nine batters in a row, Carlie Jones reached on a bloop single over the shortstop. Lehman struck out the next batter on three pitches with Karayiannis throwing the runner out at first when she dropped the third strike.

Zinzilieta reached base with two outs in the fifth on a bloop single to center, but Lehman got the third out on a fly ball to right.

In the top of the sixth, a leadoff error on the throw following a bunt down the third baseline put a runner at second. Lehman got the first out on a one-hopper to senior third baseman Kaylen Grammer, who threw out the batter at first and when the runner attempted to advance to third she was gunned down by senior first baseman Camryn Miller.

Webb reached base for the second time on a ground ball up the middle, but the right-hander got out the jam two pitches later on a bouncer to second baseman Kaelyn Viernum, who calmly tossed the ball to shortstop Jasmine Martin for the force out at second.

“She doesn’t get real rattled,” Wheeler said. “I felt Karayiannis kept her in control and had a couple good picks where we struggled with that up to this point, so the catcher stepped it up, too.”

In the top of the seventh another leadoff error on a line drive by junior third baseman Hannah Cardwell that got under the glove Martin followed by a single by first baseman Addie Sellers gave Benton its final chance with runners at first and second with no outs.

After a conference in the circle, Lehman started another double play when she struck out the next batter on four pitches and Karayiannis gunned down Cardwell attempting to steal third on a double steal. Lehman didn’t waste anytime closing down her pitching gem, getting the final out on the next pitch with a fly ball to right.

“Going into the seventh I was thinking, 'get this done really quick, please,'” Lehman said. “After the first two batters got on I was a little bit nervous, but coach called a timeout, which allowed me to relax a little bit."

The Terriers took the lead in the second inning on a leadoff single by Martin and a two-base error when the ball got past the centerfielder. On the first pitch, Viernum hit a fly ball deep enough in right field allowing Martin to tag and score from third.

Later in the inning, the Terriers loaded the bases with one out, but Zinzilieta got out the major jam on four pitches on back-to-back pop flies to short.

Zinzilieta (4-6) gave up a one-out double Grammer in the third, but got out of the inning two pitches later on a line drive to the shortstop that turned into a double play.

Viernum led off the fourth with a seeing-eye infield hit that got past the third baseman to the shortstop, who couldn’t throw the ball. Two outs later, designated hitter Cate Duckworth hit a 0-2 pitch back to Zinzilieta, but the right-hander couldn’t handle the ground ball putting runners at the corners with two outs.

Leah Gions laid a bunt down the third baseline that the third baseman fielded cleanly, but her throw was off the mark scoring Viernum from third and allowing courtesy runner Grace Wilson to score from first to up the lead to 3-0.