Prep Softball | Carterville captures first league title in five years

CARTERVILLE — A pair of multi-talented freshmen - Lacie Carr and Amayah Doyle - led the Carterville softball team to a 2-0 home win over Pinckneyville on Monday, to capture the Mississippi Division of the River-To-River Conference. It is Carterville's first league title since 2016 - the same year the Lions went on to win the state championship.
"This means a lot to us, especially since it's Pinckneyville that we beat," said Lions head coach Will Capie. "They have such a good program and have been on top of this conference now for the last three years. Alan does a phenomenal job with those kids. For us to come out and win it (conference) outright in a year that really nobody outside of the Carterville softball team expected us to win... is pretty special. We were fortunate to come out on top."
Carr, a freshman pitcher, completed a seven-inning shutout, scattering six hits, while striking out two, walking three and hitting one batter. Ironically, all three walks were issued to Rileigh Harris, batting in the No. 8 slot for the Panthers.
"The thing about Lacie is that she is an athlete," Capie said. "And she's a competitor. The moment is never too big for her, and that's saying a lot for a kid who's 15 years old. She pitches our conference games for us and bats in the No. 3 hole as a freshman. She's just unflappable."
Pinckneyville certainly had its opportunities against Carr, stranding 11 runners on the bases, including the bases loaded with nobody out in the top of the first inning. Taylor Kurtz singled to center to start things off. Megan Engelhardt singled to left. Ava Adcock bunted for a single to load the bases.
Unfazed, Carr struck out Panthers' cleanup hitter Zoey Kellerman, induced a pop up to the second baseman from the bat of Addie Waggoner, and struck out Sierra Patterson to end the threat.
Carr said she was glad she was able to escape damage.
"I had a lot going on in my head in that first inning," she said. "I knew I could not walk or hit a batter in that situation. It was a lot of pressure, but I was able to work my way out of it. My change up was my best pitch today. I was also able to spot my fastball over the outside corner quite a bit."
The Lions got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the frame when Doyle, a freshman third baseman, walked, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.
The Panthers had another golden opportunity slip through their fingers in the top of the second.
With one out, Harris walked. Emily Ruppert executed a sacrifice bunt, advancing Harris to second. Kurtz reached on an infield error and Engelhardt was hit by a pitch to reload the bases. Carr wiggled out of trouble when she got Adcock to fly out to right.
The Lions added an insurance run in the bottom of the third when Kayelyn Rice blooped a single to left and scored on a triple by Doyle. A bunt by Kennedy Rushing, which was intended to get Doyle home from third, backfired as Doyle was picked off by Adcock, the catcher. Rushing then got trapped between second and third and was thrown out at second. The stellar defense by Pinckneyville could not spark the offense, however.
Carr stranded two more Panthers in the fourth inning. Harris drew a leadoff walk, but Ruppert lined out to center for the first out. Kurtz reached on an infield error. Engelhardt then bounced out to third for the second out and Adcock popped out to short to end the threat.
The Panthers had one final shot to catch the Lions in the seventh inning.
Engelhardt led off with a single to right. Adcock then lined out to center. Kellerman singled to right, leaving runners on first and second and the go-ahead run at the plate. That batter was Waggoner, who struck the ball sharply to third. Doyle fielded it cleanly, stepped on the bag for the force out and then rifled a throw across the diamond to get Waggoner and complete the double play, ending the game.
Panthers coach Alan Engelhardt said the loss was a frustrating one for his ballclub after missing out on so many scoring opportunities.
"The quality of swings with runners on base, and even with less than two strikes, we were just taking a let me put it in play type of swing. We weren't taking swings to do any damage, and obviously, we have to be better than that. We have to have more fight at the plate."
Engelhardt said it's hard to win a game in the first inning, but a team can definitely lose it there.
"I think their pitcher (Carr) was searching for soft contact. She doesn't overwhelm you. She spins a curve ball quite a bit. Give her credit, though. She made the pitches."