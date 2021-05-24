Prep Softball | Carterville captures first league title in five years

Unfazed, Carr struck out Panthers' cleanup hitter Zoey Kellerman, induced a pop up to the second baseman from the bat of Addie Waggoner, and struck out Sierra Patterson to end the threat.

Carr said she was glad she was able to escape damage.

"I had a lot going on in my head in that first inning," she said. "I knew I could not walk or hit a batter in that situation. It was a lot of pressure, but I was able to work my way out of it. My change up was my best pitch today. I was also able to spot my fastball over the outside corner quite a bit."

The Lions got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the frame when Doyle, a freshman third baseman, walked, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.

The Panthers had another golden opportunity slip through their fingers in the top of the second.

With one out, Harris walked. Emily Ruppert executed a sacrifice bunt, advancing Harris to second. Kurtz reached on an infield error and Engelhardt was hit by a pitch to reload the bases. Carr wiggled out of trouble when she got Adcock to fly out to right.