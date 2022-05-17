Prep Softball | Carterville gets semifinal win over Anna-Jonesboro

JOHNSTON CITY — A four-run third inning blew up a close game Tuesday as the Carterville Lions softball team cruised to a 9-1 win over Anna-Jonesboro in the semifinals of the Class 2A Johnston City Regional.

With the victory, the state-ranked Lions improve to 31-2 overall. The Wildcats finish 20-12 on the season. Carterville advances to Friday afternoon's regional championship game against the winner of Wednesday's other semifinal game - Massac County vs. Johnston City.

Already leading 1-0 thanks to an RBI single off the bat of Erin Gaddis in the second inning, the Lions got the offense in high gear in the bottom of the third.

Sophomore Amayah Doyle led off the frame for the Lions with a triple to right field. Kennedy Rushing singled her home. Lacie Carr reached base on a fielder's choice grounder, forcing Rushing at second.

Hunter Noto then singled. After Madalynn Rosenberry grounded out to third for the second out, Macey Lentz delivered a two-run single to right for a 4-0 lead. Sadie Ziegler added an RBI single to account for the fourth run of the inning and increased the lead to 5-0.

Carterville tacked on four insurance runs in the fifth inning for a 9-0 advantage. The big blow was a two-run single by Doyle. Carr added an opposite-field RBI single to left.

Only a sophomore, Carr was masterful in the circle against the Wildcats. She had a perfect game through five innings. Anna-Jonesboro freshman Cassidy Janke broke that up with a single to right with one out in the sixth. Jenna Sadler followed with an infield single off the glove of Doyle, but the Wildcats couldn't dent the scoreboard.

In the seventh, however, Anna-Jonesboro managed to finally score a run as freshman Ariana Turner belted a home run off Carterville reliever Katie Keirn.

Carr said she didn't have any idea that she had a perfect game going into the sixth inning.

"Honestly, I didn't even know. I just kept trying to pitch," she said. "After they got a hit, my coach (Will Capie) looked up at me, and I said, 'Wait, did I have a perfect game?' If I had known, it probably wouldn't have mattered. I would have just tried to throw strikes and do my best."

Carr said her curve is her best pitch.

"I throw it a lot and my location is a lot better this year. I try to move it out to lefthanded hitters and inside to righthanded hitters."

Capie spoke highly of his sophomore standout.

"Lacie has been consistent for us all season long," he said. "When we put her in the circle, that's kind of what we expect. She moves the ball around well. She can change speeds. Today, she was outstanding, just as she has been all year long."

Capie said he expects a tough battle in the regional title game Friday, whether it's against Massac County or the host Indians.

"It's going to be a dogfight. Both those teams are evenly matched."

Anna-Jonesboro head coach Rodney Seip said he knew going into the game with the Lions that it would be a tough matchup for his ballclub.

"We knew coming in that we would have to play one of our best games to have a chance, and that didn't happen today.

"Lacie was pitching pretty good. We tried to make adjustments, but we couldn't get any baserunners," Seip said. "We finished 20-12. I was expecting a .500 season with such a young group. These girls put the work in and learned how to play sooner than later, which allowed us to win a lot of big ballgames and that bodes well for the future."

