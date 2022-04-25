Prep Softball | Carterville rolls past Pinckneyville for 20th win

CARTERVILLE — Lacie Carr gave up three hits as Carterville defeated Pinckneyville, 12-2, for its 11th win in a row and 20th win of the season in an SIRR-Mississippi Division softball matchup Monday afternoon.

”Offensively we did a great job of being aggressive and attacking,” said Carterville coach Will Capie. “We made adjustments at the plate to look for specific pitches and then when we got them we took advantage and hit them pretty well. We took the approach today when we get two strikes on us, we want to be sure to battle and make sure we put the ball into play.”

The Lady Lions improved to 20-2 and padded its conference leading record to 7-0 while the Lady Panthers fell to 11-8 overall and 2-4 in the conference standings.

“Twenty wins is a goal we set every year and that is something we have not done since the 2016 season - last year we were 19-6,” Capie said. “2017 and 2018 we didn’t get back and obviously 2019 and 2020 was COVID shortened. It’s a milestone we’re happy to meet and now our focus is our game tomorrow at Carbondale.”

Carr (15-1) pitched the first four innings giving up a two-out single to Taylor Kurtz in the first and lead off base hits to Emily Ruppert and Kurtz in the fourth when her shutout bid was broken on a two-out error that allowed both runners to score.

“My curveball for sure was working today and my changeup was my second best,” Carr said. “I knew I was going to pitch well because my changeup was working in the warm up. I was happy with my performance today.”

Carr, Amayah Doyle, Kennedy Rushing and Kayelin Rice finished with two hits each to lead the offense.

“I didn’t think we competed much against them,” said Pinckneyville coach Alan Engelhardt. “They are a good hitting team, so if you throw the ball over the heart of the plate they are going to hammer it. They hit a lot of balls hard and there is nothing you can do about that.”

The Lady Lions came out swinging, scoring four runs in the first inning taking the lead on the second pitch when Doyle lofted Zoey Kellerman’s 0-1 delivery over the fence in left center field.

“I think the pitch was a screw maybe or just a fastball that dropped a little bit,” Doyle said. “I was just trying to not to do too much – just short and simple. It’s not really about the hits and stuff it’s about what I can do for my team to get us on top.”

Rushing followed with a line drive up the middle and after Carr advanced her on a comebacker, Hunter Noto smacked a 0-1 pitch to the fence in right center to score Rushing. Maddie Rosenberry followed with a first pitch ground ball to left to put runners at the corners with one out.

Karson Caudill drove in the third run with a sacrifice bunt to third on the first pitch and Macey Lentz followed with a bloop single to right to drive in courtesy runner Kendall McCalla from third.

Carterville added two runs in the second when the ninth person in the batting order Rice walked to leadoff the frame and Doyle smacked a 3-1 pitch to the right center field fence for a double. One out later, Carr drove in Doyle on a grounder up the middle.

The Lady Lions upped their lead to 10-0 in the third, sending eight batters to the plate starting with a base hit by Caudill and a walk to Lentz. One out later, Rice singled to left to load the bases.

Doyle drove in the first run on a sacrifice fly to right and after the remaining runners tagged and advanced to second and third, Rushing cleared the bases with a slow seeing-eye ground ball up the middle ending up at third on the play where she scored on a ground ball to right by Carr.

After Pinckneyville scored its two runs in the top of the fourth, the Lady Lions came right back in the bottom of the frame to get those two runs back.

Shea Pyatt relieved Kellerman and hit Rosenberry on a 3-2 pitch to get things going. One out later, Lentz drew a walk to put runners at first and second. With two outs, Rice beat out a ground ball to third to drive in courtesy runner McCalla and the second run scored on the play when the throw to first was wild.

Katie Keirn tossed the fifth inning pitching around two errors to maintain the 10-run lead to trigger the mercy rule.

