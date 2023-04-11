CARTERVILLE — The Carterville Lions had 14 hits in only five innings Tuesday en route to an 11-1 short-game victory over visiting Pinckneyville.

The high-octane offense of the Lions quickly erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the first; added two in the second; two in the third; two in the fourth; and two final tallies in the fifth.

“One through nine, we feel we can score in just about any inning and any situation,” said Carterville coach Will Capie. “Today, our girls had a really good approach going in there and they executed it.”

Capie said freshman righthand pitcher Caidence Phillips was on her game in the circle. In picking up the win, Phillips allowed only one unearned run in her five innings of work on one hit with nine strikeouts.

“Caidence was outstanding today and has been all season long,” Capie said. “She’s been one of our big-game pitchers. She might be a freshman, but she has the presence of a senior.

“Caidence can go in and out, up and down, mix her speeds, and throws with good velocity.”

Phillips critiqued her performance.

“My change up worked pretty well with my teammates behind me getting the outs,” she said. “Spotting my fastball really helped, too. It’s a good feeling to get the win, but I’m lucky to have such talented teammates behind me.”

Capie added that although his ballclub is 4-0 in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference and 14-2 overall, he doesn’t believe his team has reached maximum performance yet.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve,” he said. “There are still some things that we are trying to lock down (such as improving the short game) and still some spots that are being fought for. With the depth that we have, it’s a competition every day.”

The Panthers got their lone run in the first inning. Lions’ third baseman Amayah Doyle dropped a pop fly between third and home after colliding with catcher Maddie Rosenbery, allowing Ava Adcock to reach second.

One out later, Rileigh Harris dropped in an opposite-field single to left, scoring Adcock. That would be the only hit for the Panthers on this day. In fact, only two other batters reached base for Pinckneyville – Alyssa Brokering on an error by Phillips and Shea Pyatt on a walk.

Ella Keene was robbed of a base hit when Doyle skied high to snare a line drive from her position at the hot corner.

Kennedy Rushing and Lacie Carr each collected three hits and two runs batted in to pace the Lions’ attack. Carr also had a sacrifice fly.

Rosenbery had a double, single and two RBIs. Taryn Ford had a double, single and RBI. Hunter Noto had two singles and an RBI. Karson Caudill added a base hit and walk. Doyle chipped in one hit, as well.

The Panthers fall to 2-2 in the conference and are 6-4 overall.

Pinckneyville coach Alan Engelhardt had nothing but praise for Carterville.

“They took great at bats and do things right,” he said. “They’re balanced. We’re not to that point yet with most of our kids. Sometimes, you just have to tip your cap.”

Engelhardt said the Lions are simply a better team at this point in the season.

“From our standpoint, we have to climb. We have to work to get better, because we’re not on their level at this juncture. For us, it’s getting back to the field on Thursday and trying to do things right.”

Addie Waggoner got the start in the circle for the Panthers and took the loss. She went two innings and surrendered five runs on four hits. She had one strikeout and one walk.

Pyatt relieved in the third and also worked two innings. She gave up four runs on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Zoey Kellerman worked the final two-thirds of an inning and was tagged for two runs on four hits.

Carterville will host Du Quoin on Thursday, while the Panthers travel to Woodlawn on Friday.